Morne Morkel Urges Indian Team to Push Limits in Wellington Test

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel stressed ahead of the Wellington Test against New Zealand that to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the team has to push itself a bit harder and take itself out of its comfort zone, noting the "hurt and disappointment" within the dressing room after some results failed to go India's way.

Team India will start its bid for a third ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final as they start their two-match Test series against New Zealand from Wellington on Thursday. India are currently seated fourth in the WTC standings with a points percentage of 51.52. The retirement of legends Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin has left a massive void within the team, experience-wise. Also, the clean sweep defeat to South Africa in two Test series last year and a drawn Test match against Sri Lanka away from home (despite winning the series) have hurt India's numbers in the WTC table a lot. With these two Test matches and five home Tests against rivals Australia coming next year, India will have to operate at the peak of their powers to seal a spot in the final, let alone win the prestigious mace.

Speaking during the presser, Morne said that as a Test team, India has been finding its feet since the retirements of their stalwarts, and some results not going their way have left the changing room "hurt and dissappointed", which is fully aware that they are a much better team. Morne said that particularly as a bowling unit, the team has to get out of its comfort zone and bowl some extra overs in their spell if the conditions and situation demand it.

Morne said that after stringing good overs together, they will need someone to bowl a "magical spell" on day four or five. "That is how teams in the past-I think any team-has always won, that is either with the bat come up, you know, they score an 80 or form a little partnership, or a three-over, four-over spell that we sit in the pubs or here and we talk about for years to come. So it is going to be one of those series where we need somebody to put their hand up."