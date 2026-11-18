NVIDIA Q3 FY27 Financial Performance

Santa Clara (California) [US], November 18 (ANI): NVIDIA's investments in other companies rose sharply to USD 109.7 billion as of October 25, 2026. The company's revenue also more than doubled year-on-year in the third quarter of FY27, driven by strong growth in its artificial intelligence (AI) business. According to the company's latest quarterly financial results, its marketable equity securities stood at USD 44.219 billion, while non-marketable securities were valued at USD 65.528 billion. The combined value of these investments stood at USD 109.747 billion at the end of the quarter. The company's marketable equity securities include investments in publicly held companies, while its non-marketable securities primarily comprise investments in privately held companies.

On the business front, NVIDIA reported revenue of USD 115.8 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2027, registering a growth of 103 per cent from USD 57 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue also increased 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter from USD 96.2 billion in Q2 FY27. The company's Data Center revenue, which remains a major contributor to its business, increased 110 per cent year-on-year to USD 107.6 billion. NVIDIA's net income rose 105 per cent year-on-year to USD 65.3 billion in Q3 FY27, compared with USD 31.9 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net income increased 9 per cent to USD 59.7 billion. The company's operating income also climbed 115 per cent year-on-year to USD 77.5 billion, compared with USD 36 billion a year ago. Operating expenses increased 57 per cent to USD 9.2 billion from USD 5.8 billion in the year-ago quarter. NVIDIA reported a gross margin of 74.8 per cent during the quarter, compared with 73.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year and 75 per cent in the previous quarter. Its diluted earnings per share stood at USD 2.70, up 108 per cent from USD 1.30 in the year-ago quarter and 10 per cent from USD 2.46 in the previous quarter.

Looking ahead, NVIDIA expects its revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027, which includes an additional week, to reach USD 130 billion, plus or minus 3 per cent. The company said its revenue outlook does not assume any Data Center compute revenue from China. NVIDIA expects its GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins to be between 71 per cent and 72 per cent in the fourth quarter. Its GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately USD 11 billion and USD 10.7 billion, respectively. GAAP and Non-GAAP gross margins are two different ways to measure a company's product profitability. GAAP shows official profitability after deducting all direct costs required by standard accounting rules. Non-GAAP (or Adjusted) removes non-cash expenses (like depreciation and ESOPs) and one-off costs to show the ongoing profitability of the core business. (ANI)