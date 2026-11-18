Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor Dazzle at the Earthshot Prize in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt grabbed attention on the green carpet of the Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai, making a striking appearance in an intricately embellished black-and-antique-gold ensemble by designer Ritu Kumar. The actor's strapless, corset-style bodice, detailed with elaborate gold embroidery and a flared, heavily patterned skirt, gave her look a dramatic and regal appeal. She styled the outfit with a sheer black dupatta draped around her neck, falling behind her like a cape. Long statement gold earrings, an ornate arm cuff and a sleek, middle-parted bun completed her look. K The evening also saw several other celebrities bring their own fashion interpretations to the green carpet, with Indian craftsmanship and heritage emerging as a recurring theme. Actor Sonam Kapoor opted for a couture ensemble by Anamika Khanna, drawing inspiration from a portrait by artist Amrita Sher-Gil of her cousin, Sumair Apjit Singh, as per the description shared by the official Instagram of DietSabya. The look featured a hand-painted chiffon sari paired with a rich emerald velvet overcoat, detailed with elaborate gold borders and cuffs. She completed the ensemble with jewellery from Anjali Bhimrajka and Amrapali Jewels, including an emerald-heavy necklace, statement earrings and a ring.

British actor Simone Ashley, meanwhile, paid tribute to her Tamil heritage in an ensemble created by Swadesh in collaboration with designer Manish Malhotra. The outfit celebrated the traditional Kanjeevaram weaving technique, featuring pure mulberry silk and gold zari tissue woven by master weaver Rajesh Sha over 700-750 hours, as per the details shared on the official Instagram handle of Manish Malhotra.

The green carpet also welcomed Prince William and Princess Catherine, making a stylish appearance at the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. Princess Catherine chose a red traditional-style, full-length outfit featuring gold prints, intricate embroidery around the neckline and green-and-gold detailing on the sleeves and waist. She accessorised with a necklace and matching earrings, while styling her hair half-up. Prince William complemented her look in a black bandhgala-style jacket paired with black trousers. The royal couple posed together for photographs before joining the ceremony. Among the other prominent personalities attending the event were filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Rami Malek, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, singer Shreya Ghoshal and several other names from the worlds of entertainment, sports and music.

Founded by Prince William, the Earthshot Prize is in its sixth year and recognises innovative solutions addressing some of the world's pressing environmental challenges. Mumbai hosted the 2026 edition on November 17, bringing together global environmental innovators and personalities from across the world. (ANI)