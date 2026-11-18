Gujarat Congress Strategizes for 2027 Assembly Elections

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Gujarat Congress will hold a two-day Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on November 18-19 to chalk out strategy for the party's upcoming programmes and target the state BJP government over rising inflation, Congress General Secretary and Gujarat In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said. The meeting comes in the run-up to the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad, Surjewala stated, "We are holding deliberations today and tomorrow with the Political Affairs Committee, MLAs, former MLAs, former MPs, and senior leaders to chalk out our upcoming political programmes." Taking an aim at the BJP over economic issues, he added, "The failure of the BJP government has caused suffering to the people of Gujarat from Morbi, Surat to Ahmedabad. The budget of the common man and housewives has been ruined. The government acknowledges inflation has risen to 12.5 per cent, but in reality, retail inflation is at 25-30 per cent... Whenever the people of Gujarat suffer, and the state's economy is weakened, preparing a new roadmap for the youth, farmers, the poor, and women is our duty and responsibility."

Earlier on Tuesday, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda also criticised the Bhupendra Patel government over rising inflation. He said, "Inflation is rising, and industrial production is falling. While job opportunities are shrinking on one hand, rising prices of essential goods are putting the general public in a double bind under the double-engine government."

"The BJP government's economic policies have thrown ordinary families' household budgets into disarray, making it difficult for homemakers to run their homes," Chavda stated. Congress is aiming to perform better in the 2027 Assembly elections after falling from the 77-seat mark to winning just 17 seats in the 2022 polls. Gujarat has been a fortress for the BJP, which has been in power in the state since 1995. (ANI)