NATO Leverages OpenAI Tools to Strengthen Global Cybersecurity Networks

NATO is using up to 300 billion input and output tokens every month through its collaboration with OpenAI to strengthen the cyber security of allied networks, as the artificial intelligence company expands the use of its advanced models among governments and national cyber agencies. OpenAI said it is working with NATO's Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) to provide the alliance's core institutions access to advanced cybersecurity models.

The tools are being used for authorised security work, including reviewing software, investigating suspicious activity, identifying vulnerabilities and developing and testing fixes. The collaboration is aimed at helping cyber defenders identify and address weaknesses before attackers can exploit them, while strengthening the ability of multinational teams to protect allied networks.

"AI-powered cyber defence models represent a generational leap in cyber security. They accelerate vulnerability discovery, detect emerging threats at machine speed and enable defenders to stay ahead of adversaries," said Dr Dylan Browne, General Manager of NCIA. Browne said the experience would also help NATO understand token consumption, usage patterns and the economics of AI models, supporting future cost optimisation and procurement decisions.

OpenAI said it also supported the 2026 Crossed Swords exercise organised by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence. The exercise included a training programme in which participants built, deployed and evaluated AI agents for cyber operations, with an emphasis on maintaining human oversight.

Beyond NATO, OpenAI has provided access to its cyber models to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) and national cyber agencies in France, Germany and Poland. ENISA used the models to identify four vulnerabilities in software used across EU institutions, with fixes published for all four. A joint report by ENISA and CERT-EU said 95 per cent of 88 potential issues assessed by software maintainers across the models tested were confirmed as genuine. Poland's CERT Polska also used OpenAI models to help identify six vulnerabilities in MikroTik RouterOS. The findings were tested by researchers and disclosed to the vendor, which released fixes.

The announcement comes as OpenAI expands its AI offerings. The company recently introduced GPT-6.2 Astra, aimed at professional work, and GPT-6.2 Sol, designed for everyday tasks, with a focus on improving performance and efficiency. Sasha Baker, OpenAI's Head of National Security Policy, said the company intends to deepen its work with NATO and allied governments to help strengthen the security of critical digital infrastructure. OpenAI said it would continue working with governments and cyber agencies to help defenders identify vulnerabilities and develop fixes more quickly.