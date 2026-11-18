A serious road accident occurred in Uttarakhand causing serious concerns over the safety of tourists on the state's hilly roads. A bus, operated by Vishwanath Seva, fell into a deep gorge near Goolar Valley on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway while going from Haridwar to Karnaprayag on early Tuesday morning. At least eight people were killed and 26 injured. The injured have been rescued and shifted to various hospitals in Rishikesh like AIIMS.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sorrow over the incident and visited the AIIMS Rishikesh hospital to meet injured passengers. The Chief Minister also told doctors to take proper care of the injured.

Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway Accident; Bus Falls Off Goolar Gorge

As per PTI report, the bus left Haridwar for Karnaprayag around 3:30 am. But after one hour of the journey, the driver lost control of the bus near Goolar Valley and it fell into a deep gorge.

Upon knowing of the incident, many people came to the scene. The passengers who have fallen into the bus, screamed for help. Initially, 7 people have been reported dead. Later, another injured person was declared dead while being treated at AIIMS Rishikesh. Thus, a total of 8 people were killed.

Uttarakhand Bus Accident; SDRF and Police Rescue Injured

After the incident, teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Byasi and Dhalwala were sent quickly to the location. Other teams of rescue workers and police also came.

Passengers were taken out from the gorge and shifted to hospitals. A total of 26 injured have been admitted to the hospitals in Rishikesh and AIIMS. District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt confirmed the accident. However, the actual reason of the accident is still not known.

Rudraprayag Accident; 4 Dead After Bolero Falls Into Gorge

In another incident, a Bolero fell into a gorge around 500 meters deep in Rudraprayag district on Monday night. 4 people were killed and 6 injured.

The CM also expressed his sorrow over the deaths in the road accident in Banskatal, Tehri and Ukhimath, Rudraprayag.

CM Dhami Meets Injured at AIIMS Rishikesh

The Chief Minister met injured passengers at AIIMS Rishikesh and spoke to doctors regarding their condition. He told doctors to give the best treatment possible and no deficiencies should occur.

He also condoled with the families of the deceased and assured help to the people involved. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt was present along with the Chief Minister.