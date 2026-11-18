In a rather unusual attempt to prevent people from taking a dangerous shortcut, a man came up with a quirky desi jugaad that has now taken social media by storm. He chose to attempt an unusual technique using crimson sindoor (vermillion) after becoming frustrated with pedestrians constantly cramming through a small gap in a traffic divider to cross a busy section.

The individual adopted what he called a "totka prank" to deter others from accessing the gap rather than erecting a barrier or posting a warning sign. The entire experiment is captured in a video that the person posted on Instagram. He starts by using crimson vermillion to draw a circle on the road at the divider's entrance. Then, to create the appearance of a ceremonial arrangement, he lays a tiny bowl filled with sindoor next to the marks.

What follows is quite amusing. Pedestrians approaching the opening appear to reconsider their decision after noticing the unusual setup. A man dressed in a checkered shirt, who initially seems ready to cross through the gap, stops after spotting the arrangement and walks away in another direction.

He's not alone. A man strolling with his little daughter is among the others who can be seen avoiding the opening. When they see the bowl and red marks, they decide to take an alternative path even if the gap offers a practical shortcut.

The practical joke seems to be based on superstitious ideas connected to certain ceremonial items. Arrangements including sindoor, lemons, bowls, and other objects are connected to rituals meant to fend off evil or thought to affect luck in certain Indian traditions. Some individuals are afraid of ill luck or unfavorable outcomes, hence they would rather not touch or walk over such items.

A Look At Viral Video

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Social Media Reacts

One user commented,“Only thing that can make indians follow rules."

Another wrote,“Indian problem ONLY needs Indian solutions."

Joining the conversation, a user joked,“Even Indian Muslims and Christians won't cross from there."

Someone else described the trick as“Rasta band krne ki ninja technique." Another social media user summed up the situation with the remark,“Jis insan ko barrier nhi rok paya, Usey andhvishwas ne rok diya."