More Than Just Flavour: The Dangerous Impact Of Excessive Salt Consumption
The WHO recommends that adults consume less than 5 grams of salt per day, which is approximately one teaspoon. Salt intake is not limited to the salt added during cooking or at the dining table.
Bread, pickles, chips, processed foods and various sauces also contain sodium.
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According to the organisation, approximately 1.7 million deaths worldwide in 2023 were linked to excessive sodium consumption.
Health experts recommend reducing salt intake by limiting the amount used during cooking, avoiding extra salt at the dining table and checking sodium levels on packaged food labels. Choosing fresh vegetables and foods with lower salt content can also help. However, rather than eliminating salt completely, people should consume it in moderation and choose only iodised salt.
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