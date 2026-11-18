MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Salt enhances the taste of food, but consuming too much of it can be harmful to health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), excessive sodium intake is a major cause of high blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. According to the WHO's May 2026 report, adults worldwide consumed an average of 11 grams of salt per day in 2021, more than twice the recommended amount.

The WHO recommends that adults consume less than 5 grams of salt per day, which is approximately one teaspoon. Salt intake is not limited to the salt added during cooking or at the dining table.

Bread, pickles, chips, processed foods and various sauces also contain sodium.

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According to the organisation, approximately 1.7 million deaths worldwide in 2023 were linked to excessive sodium consumption.

Health experts recommend reducing salt intake by limiting the amount used during cooking, avoiding extra salt at the dining table and checking sodium levels on packaged food labels. Choosing fresh vegetables and foods with lower salt content can also help. However, rather than eliminating salt completely, people should consume it in moderation and choose only iodised salt.