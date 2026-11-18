MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) At one of North America's largest automotive aftermarket trade events, THINKCAR turned its booth into an“AI” statement - debuting its flagship THINKCAR T394 AI, demonstrating live AI diagnostics, with a mainstream automotive creator among its booth visitors.

SHENZHEN, China / Timesnewswire / November 18, 2026 – THINKCAR, a provider of AI-powered automotive diagnostic solutions, brought its“All in AI” strategy to AAPEX 2026 in Las Vegas with a booth designed around an innovative visual motif: the letters“AI”. One of the largest automotive aftermarket trade events in North America, AAPEX drew exhibitors and buyers from more than 120 countries to the Venetian Expo and AAPEX Forum from November 3–5, 2026. THINKCAR's booth made the letters“AI” its centerpiece - in the structure's silhouette, the on-screen demonstrations and the product narrative - translating the company's“All in AI” strategy and its“Fix with Experts” brand promise into a space where visitors could see, touch and try the technology.

The booth design framed AI as the through-line connecting THINKCAR's full product ecosystem rather than presenting diagnostics as isolated hardware. From entry-level code readers to its flagship tablet, every display pointed back to the same idea: that AI is becoming the layer that makes shop-grade diagnostics accessible to more users. It was a physical expression of a product roadmap built around the company's Tyler AI platform.

Across the booth, THINKCAR's full product portfolio was on display - spanning diagnostic tablets, TPMS, ADAS calibration, EV diagnostics, remote-service platforms and workshop equipment. The centerpiece was the THINKCAR T394 AI, the company's flagship Tyler-powered tablet, which made its AAPEX debut.

The tablet is built around Tyler, THINKCAR's AI diagnostic agent, which responds to voice, text or image commands. It runs a one-tap full-vehicle scan that fuses fault codes, live data streams and diagnostic logs, then applies virtual fault simulation with causal-chain reasoning. The output is plain-language repair steps alongside built-in wiring diagrams, a parts catalogue and a repair-case library. When a fault is identified, the device pulls the matching OE part number from THINKCAR's electronic parts catalog (EPC) and links the diagnosis to mainstream parts platforms and suppliers, so the right component can be sourced and ordered without leaving the workflow. Its predictive fault analysis is designed to flag high- and medium-risk systems by mileage interval - before they fail. The THINKCAR T394 AI is available through authorised THINKCAR dealers; visit thinkcar for details.

In short, the T394 AI is built to do what a senior technician does: read the whole vehicle, explain what is wrong in plain language, and point to the fix - and the part - without the guesswork.

In addition to its diagnostic line, THINKCAR used AAPEX to show the wider workshop toolkit behind the brand. The display spanned the physical side of vehicle care - vehicle lifts, tire and wheel equipment, wheel alignment, fluid-exchange and oil-service machines, battery and jump-start solutions, inspection tools and general workshop tools - from routine maintenance to more specialist repair work. Together, they extend the company's range from reading a fault to helping get the vehicle back on the road.

Live AI diagnostics took centre stage at the booth, delivered through large-screen projection that let visitors follow Tyler's analysis in real time. George Chen, Head of THINKCAR's AI Product Department, presented at the display screen with a microphone in hand, walking industry customers and end users through how Tyler interprets fault codes, diagnostic reports and vehicle data into clear, actionable guidance - including a new 3D diagnostic view that uses see-through perspective and exploded parts diagrams to make component-level faults more intuitive. The demonstrations drew steady interest from distributors, shop owners and DIY-minded visitors alike, with several stopping to try the tools and ask follow-up questions about real vehicles.

George Chen said:“In the workshop, the real cost of a fault is rarely the part - it is the hours spent guessing. Tyler is designed to turn a trouble code into a clear cause and a clear next step, so technicians spend less time hunting and more time fixing.”

The booth also drew the attention of ChrisFix, the automotive content creator whose YouTube channel has grown to more than 11 million subscribers. During the show, ChrisFix visited the THINKCAR stand, tried out the company's diagnostic products and posed for photos with the team. The visit highlighted the crossover between THINKCAR's professional diagnostic tools and the large DIY audience that creators like ChrisFix serve - a reminder that clearer diagnostics matter as much to a driveway mechanic as to a professional workshop.

For THINKCAR, AAPEX 2026 made one point clear:“All in AI” is more than a tagline - it is the direction of the company's product roadmap, pairing a broad hardware lineup with an AI layer designed to make expert-guided repairs faster and easier to act on. As the automotive aftermarket increasingly adopts AI-assisted tools, THINKCAR positioned its Tyler platform and the THINKCAR T394 AI as part of that shift - toward diagnostics that translate, explain, prioritise and guide, not just read. That is the promise behind“Fix with Experts.”

About THINKCAR

Founded in 2019, THINKCAR is a leading provider of AI-powered automotive diagnostic solutions. With AI patents and a nationally registered automotive AI algorithm, THINKCAR serves over 3.5 million users across 215 countries and regions. Its product ecosystem spans 8 categories including diagnostic tools, TPMS, ADAS calibration, EV diagnostics, and remote service platforms.

The THINKCAR T394 AI, its flagship Tyler-powered tablet, is available through authorized dealers - visit thinkcar for details. Separately, the THINKSCAN 689BT PRO and MUCAR 892BT PRO - a more affordable AI diagnostic lineup separate from the premium T394 AI - are sold online via mythinkcar

Media Contact

Company Name: THINKCAR TECH CO., LTD.

Contact Person: Lynn Liao

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Sources & Methodology

Sources & Methodology: Attendance and industry-scale figures for AAPEX 2026 reflect AAPEX show organisers (Auto Care Association and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers). ChrisFix audience figures reflect public YouTube data recorded by third-party analytics (vidIQ) as of November 2026 and are rounded. Product capabilities, feature descriptions and the THINKCAR user, country and patent figures are based on THINKCAR internal data and testing. The THINKCAR T394 AI is available through authorised THINKCAR dealers; described capabilities are designed features and may vary by market, software version and vehicle.