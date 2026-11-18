MENAFN - GetNews)"White Pine Web Design publishes every price for Michigan small business websites"Every price is public, from a $500 one-page site to monthly website plans from $219 with nothing down. The company also released a public survey of what web design actually costs across West Michigan, where it found most firms publish no prices at all.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Nov. 18, 2026 - White Pine Web Design is a Michigan web design company that builds websites for small businesses in Grand Rapids, West Michigan and statewide at fixed, published prices, with no required sales call.

Published prices include:



One-page website: $500

Five-page small business website: $1,500

Ten-page website: $2,500

Twenty-page website with blog: $3,500

Monthly website plans (Beginner, Growth and Pro), with the website included and nothing down: from $219 per month, no contract Smaller jobs from a $49 edit to Google Business Profile setup



The company also published a survey of what websites actually cost across West Michigan, collecting the published prices of area web design firms into one public reference. The survey found that most firms publish no prices at all, that pay-once websites run from about $500 to $3,000 depending on size, and that monthly plans range from about $219 to $699 per month.

The full survey is at

"Most owners have no idea what a website should cost until they sit through a sales call," the White Pine team said. "We publish our numbers, and we published everyone else's too. If the price works, order it like anything else you buy for the business. If we are not a good fit, we say so."

The company works entirely online and serves small businesses across Michigan, with service pages for trades such as plumbing, roofing and HVAC. It also offers an AI search visibility service that measures how a business appears in tools like ChatGPT and Google's AI results and improves it month to month. Design, development and writing are handled by one in-house team built on 13 years of web experience.

White Pine publishes free guides for small business owners, covering what a small business website should include and how to get more calls from a website, alongside a public facts page listing every price. Pricing is at

About White Pine Web Design

White Pine Web Design is a Michigan-based company providing websites and local marketing for small businesses in Grand Rapids, West Michigan and across the state, at fixed, published prices. Design, development and writing are all in-house, built on 13 years of web experience. Orders, pricing and guides are at

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