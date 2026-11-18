MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram.

Lubinets said he had discussed the protection of children's rights with Valentina Falko, Head of the Council of Europe's Office in Ukraine. The discussions focused particularly on children living in institutional care facilities and those affected by deportation and forcible transfer by Russia.

As of November 2026, Lubinets reported that 24,754 children remained in more than 650 residential institutions across Ukraine. He noted that the previous year, the Ombudsman's Office had conducted 826 on-site visits and 110 remote inspections of such institutions, while 758 inspections had already been carried out during the first nine months of 2026.

According to him, these measures had helped restore the rights of 11,324 children.

At the same time, Lubinets noted that the previous year the Ombudsman's Office had documented 205 cases of physical, psychological and sexual abuse in residential institutions, adding that the number of such cases was increasing.

He also reported that in 2025, representatives of the institution had visited Lithuania, Spain and Germany. The Ombudsman's Office was also aware of problems facing Ukrainian children in Austria and Italy and hoped to cooperate with those countries to address them.

Lubinets reported that five Child Rights Protection Centres had been established in Ukraine, in Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lutsk and Rivne, and that another centre was expected to open in Cherkasy by the end of the year.

He recalled that the first centre had been opened in Kyiv in May 2023 with support from UNICEF. The regional centres had been established with support from the Republic of Korea, Norway and France, while Save the Children provided operational support to the centres in Rivne and Dnipro.

Lubinets added that the centres operated according to the Barnahus model, which provided comprehensive support for children in a safe and child-friendly environment and helped minimise the risk of further psychological trauma.

He also noted that the centres worked with children who had been returned after deportation or forcible transfer, providing them with psychological support and legal assistance.

Furthermore, he reported that under the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, a total of 2,825 children had been returned, including 488 through the efforts of the Ombudsman's Office.

Lubinets stressed that thousands of Ukrainian children still remained in temporarily occupied territories and that Russia's clear objective was to destroy their identity.

Sixteen people evacuated from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

He noted that the Ombudsman's Office has documented violations of children's rights in three special reports: "Unbloomed" – on deportation and forcible transfer, "Re-pollinated" – on indoctrination and militarisation, "Resilient" – on Russia's systematic erasure of Ukrainian children's identity.

Lubinets also thanked the Council of Europe for its support and expressed hope for continued cooperation, particularly in monitoring activities in Ukraine and abroad, with the involvement of relevant experts and ombudsmen from other countries.

He also noted that the Council of Europe supports Ukraine in protecting the rights of veterans and their families, internally displaced persons, people affected by the war, as well as in the areas of socio-economic rights, the National Preventive Mechanism, equality, minority rights, personal data protection, the right to a fair trial and European integration.

As Ukrinform previously reported, approximately 1.6 million Ukrainian children living in temporarily occupied territories remain at risk of deportation and forcible transfer to Russia.

Photo: Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Telegram