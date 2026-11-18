UN Security Council To Hold High-Level Meeting On Ukraine
The meeting will be chaired by Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, as Latvia holds the Security Council's rotating presidency in November.
The meeting will begin at 10:00 New York time (17:00 Kyiv time).Read also: Germany to contribute $300M to new PURL package with Patriot missiles – Pistorius
As Ukrinform previously reported, the UN Security Council last met to discuss the situation in Ukraine in connection with Russia's war on November 9.
Ukrinform photos available for purchase here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment