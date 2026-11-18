MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by the UN Security Council Secretariat.

The meeting will be chaired by Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, as Latvia holds the Security Council's rotating presidency in November.

The meeting will begin at 10:00 New York time (17:00 Kyiv time).

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As Ukrinform previously reported, the UN Security Council last met to discuss the situation in Ukraine in connection with Russia's war on November 9.

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