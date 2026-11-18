MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)At Patalbagh in Pampore, where saffron growers depend on carefully tended fields for their annual harvest, a municipal waste dumping site has become a source of growing concern. Farmers say garbage dumped by the local municipality has damaged their fields, increased rodent populations and destroyed saffron corms over the past three years.

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Their complaints have now reached the National Green Tribunal, which has ordered an investigation into the environmental impact of the dumping site in one of Kashmir's best-known saffron-growing areas.

Hearing Original Application No. 602/2026, filed by environmental activist Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat against the Jammu and Kashmir government and others, the tribunal's Principal Bench took serious cognizance of the unscientific disposal of municipal solid waste by the Municipal Committee Pampore.

The bench, headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr. Afroz Alam, directed the formation of a joint committee to inspect the site and assess the damage. It gave the committee eight weeks to complete its investigation and submit a factual report, including details of action taken.

The Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama will coordinate the inspection.

The committee will include representatives from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), nominated by its vice chancellor, the regional director of the Union Environment Ministry and a nominee of the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee.

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The tribunal has asked the team to examine the extent of pollution at Patalbagh, assess its impact on saffron cultivation and surrounding areas, and establish whether the dumping site has the statutory clearances needed to operate.

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The investigation will focus on nearly 2,000 kanals of saffron-growing land that farmers say have suffered damage from the dumping.

Bhat welcomed the order, describing it as an important step toward protecting Kashmir's saffron heritage from lasting ecological damage. He said affected farmers had also demanded compensation for their losses.

According to Bhat, the dumping site has contributed to an increase in the rodent population, with rodents destroying saffron corms in fields over the past three years. Saffron corms are the underground structures from which the plants grow and form the basis of future cultivation.

The tribunal's intervention has brought relief to growers in Pampore, Patalbagh, Samboora and neighbouring villages, who say their complaints had gone unanswered.

“NGT was our last hope as all the doors of justice had been shut down,” said Irshad Ahmad, a national award-winning saffron grower from Patalbagh.

Irshad said farmers hoped the investigation would lead to the closure of the dumping site and compensation for those who had suffered losses.

“We are sure that this garbage dumping site will be closed down soon and affected farmers paid compensation as well. SKUAST-K, JKPCC, MoEFCC team will definitely do justice with us,” he said.

The case is scheduled to return to the tribunal on February 3, 2027.

The inspection represents a chance to establish the extent of the damage and seek accountability for Pampore's saffron growers.

The committee's findings will also determine whether a waste disposal site operating beside one of Kashmir's most valuable agricultural landscapes meets environmental requirements.