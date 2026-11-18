MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Nvidia reported quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, more than doubling its sales from a year earlier as demand for artificial intelligence computing infrastructure continued to expand. Data centre revenue reached $107.6 billion, accounting for the overwhelming majority of the chipmaker's business.

The results, announced on November 17, came in ahead of market expectations and included a stronger-than-anticipated revenue outlook for the following quarter.

Data centre business drives growth

Nvidia's third-quarter revenue increased 103% year on year and 20% from the previous quarter. Its data centre segment grew 110% compared with the same period last year, reflecting continued purchases of advanced processors and networking equipment by major cloud and technology companies.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.68, compared with $1.27 a year earlier. Non-GAAP gross margin stood at 74.9%.

The scale of data centre revenue illustrates how central AI infrastructure has become to Nvidia's financial performance. Cloud providers and technology companies are investing in computing capacity to support the development and deployment of increasingly demanding AI models.

Next-generation systems begin shipping

Nvidia also confirmed that its Vera Rubin NVL72 computing systems have begun shipping. The company described the rollout as the fastest product ramp in its history.

The platform is designed to support large-scale AI workloads and is being integrated into infrastructure operated by major cloud providers, including Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The development is important because Nvidia's future growth depends not only on demand for its existing processors but also on its ability to deliver successive generations of computing platforms.

Fourth-quarter outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027, Nvidia expects revenue of approximately $130 billion, plus or minus 3%. The forecast is above the expectations reported ahead of the earnings release.

The company also stated that its outlook does not assume data centre compute revenue from China, leaving that market outside the projected contribution.

Investors will now examine whether customers can maintain current infrastructure spending levels and how quickly new AI systems translate into revenue. Nvidia's results provide evidence of continued demand, although future performance will depend on customer budgets, competition and the economics of AI deployment.