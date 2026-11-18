FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

i-payout Advances Technology Modernization with New User Interface and AI-Powered Compliance Infrastructure

International Payout Systems, Inc. ("i-payout"), a global payments technology company providing domestic and international payout solutions, today announced key milestones in its technology modernization strategy, including the development of a new user interface and the implementation of AI-powered financial crime compliance technology.

Global payments provider targets December 31, 2026, for its new user interface and Hawk AI implementation, with customer support modernization planned for June 2027.

The company is targeting December 31, 2026, for completion of its new user interface and Hawk AI implementation. A separate customer support modernization initiative is targeted for June 2027.

These initiatives are designed to improve the experience of businesses and beneficiaries using i-payout's global payment platform while strengthening the technology and operational infrastructure supporting increasingly complex enterprise payout programs.

A More Modern Payment Experience

As businesses expand internationally, their payment requirements become more sophisticated. Enterprise customers increasingly need technology that combines flexible payout methods, intuitive beneficiary experiences, transaction visibility and operational efficiency.

i-payout's new user interface is being developed to simplify how beneficiaries interact with the company's payment platform.

The modernization initiative focuses on creating a cleaner, more intuitive experience that makes it easier for beneficiaries to navigate available payment options, manage their information and complete payout-related activities.

"Our technology investments are focused on making global payments easier for the businesses we serve and the people they pay," said Eddie Gonzalez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of i-payout. "We want the beneficiary experience to be modern, intuitive and efficient, while giving our enterprise customers the flexibility they need to operate across different markets, said Eddie Gonzalez, CEO of i-payout. "

The new interface is expected to support i-payout's broader strategy of delivering configurable payment experiences across multiple industries, currencies and payment methods.

Strengthening Compliance with Hawk AI

Alongside the user interface modernization, i-payout is implementing Hawk's AI-powered financial crime technology to strengthen its compliance infrastructure.

The initiative is designed to enhance transaction monitoring, risk assessment and the identification of potentially suspicious payment activity.

As enterprise payment programs expand across jurisdictions, payment methods and beneficiary populations, financial crime monitoring becomes increasingly complex.

Hawk's technology is intended to help i-payout strengthen its monitoring capabilities while supporting the operational efficiency and scalability of its compliance processes.

"Compliance is fundamental to our business," Gonzalez said. "As our payment capabilities and geographic reach continue to grow, we are investing in technology designed to strengthen our controls and help our teams manage increasingly complex transaction activity."

The company is targeting December 31, 2026, for completion of the planned Hawk AI implementation.

Customer Support Modernization

In addition to the year-end technology initiatives, i-payout is planning a separate modernization of its customer support operations, with a target of June 2027.

The initiative is intended to improve service workflows, strengthen operational consistency and provide a more efficient support experience for businesses and beneficiaries.

The company plans to emphasize standardized procedures, validated knowledge resources and improved service processes as part of the modernization effort.

These improvements are intended to establish a stronger operational foundation for future automation and AI-assisted customer support capabilities.

Supporting High-Volume Global Payout Programs

i-payout's technology modernization strategy supports its broader mission of helping enterprises manage complex domestic and international payout programs.

The company's platform serves businesses across multiple industries, including:



Marketplaces: seller and merchant payouts

Gig Economy & Freelance: contractor and worker payments

Gaming & Esports: player, creator and tournament payments

Affiliate Marketing: commission and performance-based payouts

Direct Selling: distributor and commission payments

Insurance: claims, reimbursements and other disbursements

Clinical Trials & Market Research: participant payments Refunds & Reimbursements: consumer and enterprise payment programs

Across these industries, businesses need payment infrastructure capable of supporting diverse beneficiary populations, multiple payment methods and different regulatory requirements.

i-payout's strategy combines technology modernization, compliance infrastructure and operational improvements to support those evolving needs.

Building for the Next Generation of Global Payments

The new user interface, Hawk AI implementation and planned customer support modernization represent separate but complementary components of i-payout's technology strategy.

Together, these initiatives are intended to improve beneficiary experiences, strengthen compliance processes and enhance the operational infrastructure supporting the company's global payment programs.

"Global payouts are about much more than moving money from one account to another," Gonzalez added. "They involve technology, compliance, beneficiary experience and operational support. Our objective is to continue improving each of those areas so our customers have a platform that can support their businesses as they grow, said Eddie Gonzalez, CEO of i-payout."

About i-payout

Founded in 2007, International Payout Systems, Inc. ("i-payout") is a global payments technology company providing configurable domestic and international payout solutions.

The company's platform supports enterprise payment programs through multiple payment methods, beneficiary onboarding, payment orchestration, compliance capabilities and integrated technology solutions.

i-payout serves businesses across marketplaces, gig economy and freelance, gaming and esports, affiliate marketing, direct selling, insurance, clinical research, market research, refunds and reimbursements, and other industries requiring scalable payout infrastructure.

Contact

VP Customer Success & Relationship Management

Dailenys Garcia

i-payout

...

9545133151

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