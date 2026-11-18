MENAFN - Live Mint) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged support for "free and open trade," while expressing opposition to "protectionism" in an opening speech at an Asia-Pacific summit. "We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, support free and open trade and investment, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains," Xi told an audience of business executives.

He also called for closer technology partnerships and efforts to keep global supply chains stable and open.

“Global growth lacks momentum, and unilateralism and protectionism are rampant. China has stood up unilateralism and protectionism and remained committed to true multilateralism,” Xi said, according to Bloomberg.

US imposes more restrictions on China

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What did Xi Jinping say about US restrictions on AI chips?⌵

Xi called for free and open trade, opposed protectionism and urged closer technology partnerships and stable global supply chains. His remarks came as the US announced further limits on China's access to advanced AI chips.

2Why is the US restricting China's access to advanced AI chips?⌵

The US says the restrictions are intended to prevent sensitive technology from threatening its national security. Officials also suspect that restricted Nvidia chips have been diverted to China through overseas companies and data centres.

3How do the new US rules limit China's access to Nvidia chips?⌵

The rules aim to stop Chinese companies from renting advanced Nvidia computing power through overseas data centres and from obtaining processors through Singapore and other countries. Some shipments to certain markets require US export licences.

4How has China responded to the new US AI chip curbs?⌵

China's Ministry of Commerce expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition, and said China would take countermeasures if the US proceeds with the restrictions. It urged both countries to resolve differences through consultation and cooperation.

5How could US AI chip restrictions affect overseas data centres and Chinese AI developers?⌵

Data-centre operators serving Chinese customers may face stricter customer-verification and licensing requirements, with possible pressure on utilisation and expansion. Chinese AI developers could face higher costs and slower access to computing power.

The Chinese President's remarks came after Washington announced further restrictions on Beijing's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia, which could further complicate a fragile trade truce between the two largest economies of the world.

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Xi further said that China will continue to invest in its industrial complex and develop new technologies that would also benefit other countries.

Earlier, following the revelation of the scandal involving ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a Singapore-based Chinese business executive, US investigators suspect that Megaspeed was used to illegally divert billions of dollars' worth of restricted Nvidia AI chips into China.

Following this, the US Commerce Department on Monday released new rules, aimed at preventing Chinese companies from renting Nvidia semiconductors outside the US and obtaining processors through Singapore and several other countries.

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"The United States is the global leader in advanced computing and super intelligence technology and is committed to promoting the global adoption of American technology for legitimate commercial purposes while ensuring that sensitive technologies are not exploited in ways that threaten US national security," the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said in a statement.

What China said

In response, China warned it would retaliate if Washington proceeds with curbs on remote access to advanced chips.

The Ministry of Commerce in Beijing on Tuesday expressed“strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” after the US unveiled sweeping new restrictions on China's access to high-end AI chips.

“China hopes the US will work with us in the same direction and return to the right track of resolving differences through consultation and cooperation,” the ministry said in a statement.“If the US persists, China will take countermeasures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.”

US restricted Chinese access to chips in 2022

In 2022, the then US President Joe Biden had imposed major export controls aimed at restricting China's access to advanced AI chips and semiconductor equipment. However, US officials believe that China were using offshore shell companies like Megaspeed to acquire the export-restricted chips.