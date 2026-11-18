Utility / Key word(s): Agreement/Product Launch

Utility Global and Tata Steel Plan to Deploy Utility's First Industrial H2Gen® Project in India

18.11.2026 / 06:05 CET/CEST

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H2Gen® project to demonstrate and explore economic decarbonization at industrial scale for Tata Steel in Kalinganagar, Odisha, India NEW DELHI and HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility Global ("Utility"), an international company enabling economic industrial decarbonization with a key focus on the steel industry, and Tata Steel, a leading global steelmaker, today have announced plans to undertake joint Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) to support the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the H2Gen® project at Tata Steel's integrated steelworks in Kalinganagar, Odisha. The project is planned to use a blast furnace gas and basic oxygen furnace gas mix designed to produce 10-tonnes-per-day of clean hydrogen from water, which would make it Utility's largest industrial H2Gen® deployment to date announced globally and first announced in India. India is not only the fastest-growing steelmaking market in the world but also contains the largest number of operating blast furnaces outside of China, representing the biggest market for Utility's H2Gen® technology, which can uniquely enable economic decarbonization of blast furnaces.



Utility's proprietary H2Gen® technology produces clean hydrogen from water, without electricity, by utilizing residual energy in industrial off-gases. The technology also makes a separate concentrated carbon dioxide stream that reduces the cost and complexity of carbon capture. At the Kalinganagar site, the generated hydrogen can be injected back into a blast furnace. The combination of these technical advantages positions H2Gen® as one of the most economic decarbonization pathways for hard-to-abate industries. Tata Steel is the tenth largest steelmaker globally by annual production volume. The company is expanding rapidly, targeting 40-million-tonnes-per-annum (MTPA) production capacity in India. That growth reflects a broader trend in Indian steel, as the country's economy expanding nearly 8 percent per year. The intended project will support Tata Steel's decarbonization goal of achieving Net Zero by 2045. Subodh Pandey, Vice President - Technology, R&D, New Materials Business and Graphene, Tata Steel, said, "For any technology to make a meaningful contribution to steel decarbonisation, it needs to work at the scale and complexity of an operating steel plant. Technologies like H2Gen®give us the opportunity to pursue emissions reduction while leveraging the existing infrastructure. Our collaboration with Utility Global marks another pivotal milestone in Tata Steel's journey towards deeper operational decarbonisation." Tata Steel, with its steel operations in India, the UK, Netherlands and Thailand, is an innovator in low-carbon steel and actively scales breakthrough technologies across carbon capture, utilization and storage and other pathways. The proprietary H2Gen® planned deployment complements Tata Steel's growing portfolio of low-carbon steelmaking initiatives. "This planned project is our largest commercial H2Gen® deployment announced globally, and it places us in India, the fastest-growing steel market in the world, which is also our largest single target market, alongside one of its largest producers," said Utility Global Chief Executive Officer Parker Meeks. "That is exactly what H2Gen® was built to do, creating value by extending the economic life of industrial assets." According to Meeks, Utility Global's solutions are designed to integrate with existing industrial infrastructure and processes, helping provide an economic pathway to decarbonization while preserving competitiveness. Utility Global is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity and infrastructure firm decarbonizing the industrial economy. About Utility Global

Utility Global is an economic industrial decarbonization company. Our proprietary H2Gen® technology converts water into pure hydrogen (H2) on-site without electricity and industrial off-gases into concentrated carbon dioxide (CO2) significantly reducing the cost of carbon capture. This way Utility creates value by enabling economic decarbonization of existing industrial assets and products without the need for replacing them. H2Gen® is commercially deploying globally and ready for the rigorous demands of industrial operations. Utility combines deep technical innovation with a culture of curiosity, collaboration and purpose. Utility is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity and infrastructure firm decarbonizing the industrial economy. For more information on Utility's solutions and services, visit . About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 36 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group recorded a consolidated turnover of around US$26 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2026. Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 77,000. Tata Steel has announced its major sustainability objectives including Net Zero by 2045. For more information, visit About Ara Partners

Founded in 2017, Ara Partners is a global private markets firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy. The firm invests in the middle market across three strategies: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Energy. Ara scales commercially demonstrated decarbonization solutions, supports the businesses and infrastructure that enable their adoption, and reduces emissions at the source across the conventional energy value chain. Ara operates from Houston, Boston, Dublin and Washington D.C., and as of June 30, 2026, had approximately $10.6 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit .











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