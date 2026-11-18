MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has once again criticised the state of India's economy on an international platform, describing the country as sitting on an "economic disaster" and alleging that it is grappling with "massive" unemployment and serious problems in its education system.

His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused him of denigrating the country on foreign soil.

Rahul Gandhi is currently on a two-day visit to the United States.

He made the remarks at Columbia University on Tuesday (local time), while responding to a question about India's youth from the moderator, Lydia Polgreen.

"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," the Lok Sabha LoP said during the interaction.

He maintained that some of the young people expressing frustration over the prevailing situation came from middle-class families and had received formal education.

According to Gandhi, the central reason behind the growing discontent among the youth was their inability to see a promising future for themselves.

During the same interaction, Gandhi also reiterated his "vote chori" allegations and launched an attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"140 million people who would have voted in 2024 have been removed from the electoral roll. We ask the Election Commission: how can an election be considered valid under these circumstances? Yet, they remain silent on this. Nothing will happen without reforming the electoral system. We are working on it. We have ample evidence of electoral fraud," he said.

The Leader of Opposition further claimed that people working within the system were reaching out to the Opposition and expressing concerns. He also voiced apprehension that the government could potentially resort to violence if public discontent and pressure crossed a certain threshold.

"People within the system are speaking to us out of fear. I fear that if pressure builds beyond a certain point, the government may resort to violence in response. There was an atmosphere of fear earlier, but now people have stopped being afraid. The student movement has played a major role in this," Gandhi said.

The BJP strongly objected to Gandhi's comments, accusing him of repeatedly making statements against India's progress and democratic institutions while travelling abroad.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, taking to X, said, "Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of anti-India propaganda. His inherent hate for India's progress & Indian democracy makes him speak ill about India every time he goes abroad!"

"Rahul calls India 'economic disaster' even when there is global consensus on India being fastest growing economy & world respecting Indian democracy!" he added.