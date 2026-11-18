MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha has reacted to the social media chatter around Sonia Gandhi sitting on her late husband Rajiv Gandhi's lap during lunch, calling out those criticising the affectionate gesture.

Sharing a strongly worded post that questioned why a husband and wife being besotted with each other was being viewed as a social transgression, Sonakshi added a cheeky caption, saying her future children had no idea what was coming their way.

The post read:“So now the uncs are losing their marbles because Sonia Gandhi would sit on Rajiv Gandhi's lap at lunch? Imagine having so little going on in that pea-sized brain of yours, and being so thoroughly warped by loveless, patriarchal marriages that a husband and wife being besotted with each other looks like a social transgression.”

Sonakshi wrote as the caption:“Dammmmn my future kids have no idea whats comin their way.

Buckle up kiddos (wherever you'll are right now).”

Rahul Gandhi had offered a glimpse into the personal life of his parents, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, recalling their affectionate relationship.

Speaking at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Rahul recalled that during family meals, "there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mama," adding that he initially thought it was a normal family dynamic until he visited friends' homes.

Talking about Sonakshi, she married Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act after dating for about seven years.

She was last seen in System directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It stars Sonakshi Sinha, Jyothika and Ashutosh Gowariker in the lead roles.

Sonakshi will next be seen in Tu Hai Meri Kiran by Karan Rawal. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in the lead roles, alongside Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab, and Purnendu Bhattacharya in supporting roles.