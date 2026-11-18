(MENAFN- Straits Research) Biotechnology Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis The global biotechnology market size was valued at USD 1650 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1875.56 billion in 2026 to USD 5227.53 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 13.67% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the biotechnology market with a share of 41.2% in 2025. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) defines biotechnology as the application of science and technology to living organisms, their parts, products, and models to modify biological or non-biological materials for producing knowledge, goods, and services. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) describes biotechnology as the integration of natural and engineering sciences to apply organisms, cells, their components, and molecular analogues in the development of products and services. Biotechnology Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 1650 Billion2026 Market Size USD 1875.56 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 5227.53 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 13.67%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 41.2% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 16.8%Segment Insights By Technology Leading Segment DNA Sequencing Market Share in 2025 17.4% By Application Fastest-growing Segment Bioinformatics CAGR 17.8% (2026–2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Adoption of Continuous Bioprocessing for Efficient Biopharmaceutical Production The biotechnology market analysis shows that the need for consistent product quality, efficient resource utilization, and shorter production cycles encourages biopharmaceutical manufacturers to adopt continuous bioprocessing. This production approach replaces separate batch operations with connected processing stages, supporting improved process control, reduced downtime, and better manufacturing efficiency. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration supports continuous manufacturing through its emerging technology program, which helps pharmaceutical companies implement advanced production technologies and address regulatory considerations. 02 Development of Precision Fermentation for Sustainable Industrial Biotechnology The need for sustainable alternatives to conventional chemical and agricultural production encourages biotechnology companies to develop precision fermentation platforms that use engineered microorganisms to produce specific ingredients. This approach enables controlled production of proteins, enzymes, and specialty compounds, helping manufacturers improve product consistency and reduce dependence on traditional production resources. FDA also maintains a regulatory consultation inventory that includes food ingredients produced through precision fermentation, demonstrating the application of this technology in commercial food production. 01 In November 2026, SRTD Biotec raised USD 34.6 million in seed financing to advance its precision mRNA therapeutics pipeline. Investors included Mérieux Equity Partners, NRW, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Lilly Ventures and HTGF. The funding will support preclinical programmes targeting oncology, autoimmune diseases and fibrosis. Biotechnology Market Dynamics 01 Biopharmaceutical Development for Chronic and Genetic Diseases Drive Market Chronic conditions and inherited disorders require targeted treatment approaches, supporting the use of biotechnology in developing therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and gene-based medicines. Biopharmaceutical companies use recombinant DNA technology and cell-based production methods to develop treatments for conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and genetic disorders. These applications support research investment and the supply of biotechnology-based therapeutic products across healthcare markets. 02 Genetic Engineering Applications in Crop Improvement Boost Biotechnology Market Demand Agricultural challenges such as pest attacks, crop diseases, and environmental stress encourage the use of genetic engineering in crop development. Biotechnology enables researchers to introduce or modify specific plant traits to improve disease resistance, nutritional characteristics, and tolerance to unfavorable growing conditions. For instance, genetically modified insect-resistant crops help farmers manage particular pest-related losses and support agricultural productivity. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Biotechnology Market

Drivers Market Impact Biopharmaceutical Development for Chronic and Genetic Diseases Targeted biological treatments support investment in recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and gene-based therapeutic development. Genetic Engineering Applications in Crop Improvement Modified crop traits support agricultural applications involving pest resistance, disease management, nutritional quality, and environmental tolerance. Biotechnology Applications in Vaccine and Therapeutic Development Recombinant technologies and biological production methods support vaccine manufacturing and the development of treatments for infectious diseases. Advanced Diagnostic Tools and Molecular Testing Requirements Molecular diagnostic applications support the procurement of specialized reagents, testing kits, and laboratory equipment for accurate disease detection. Enzyme Technology Applications in Food and Beverage Processing Industrial enzyme use supports food processing applications such as baking, dairy production, brewing, and juice clarification.

01

High Research and Development Costs Delay Commercialization

Biotechnology research requires substantial investment in laboratory infrastructure, specialized equipment, preclinical studies, clinical trials, and product validation, while development outcomes remain uncertain. Limited access to long-term funding and high research expenditure can place financial pressure on biotechnology startups and smaller companies before their products reach commercial markets.

02

Stringent Regulatory Approval Requirements Increase Development Timelines

Biotechnology products must undergo extensive safety assessments, clinical evaluations, manufacturing validation, and regulatory reviews before receiving commercialization approval. Complex approval procedures and coordination among multiple regulatory authorities can increase documentation requirements, extend development timelines, and create uncertainty for biotechnology companies.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Biotechnology Market

Restraints Market Impact High Research and Development Costs High financial requirements and uncertain research outcomes restrict investment in early-stage biotechnology projects and delay commercialization. Stringent Regulatory Approval Requirements Complex approval procedures and extended review timelines delay product launches and increase regulatory expenditure. Ethical Concerns and Public Acceptance Issues Public resistance to genetic modification, gene editing, and certain biological applications can limit product acceptance and research participation. Shortage of Skilled Biotechnology Professionals Limited availability of specialists in bioinformatics, genetic engineering, and bioprocessing creates workforce constraints across research and manufacturing activities. Complex Intellectual Property and Patent Protection Challenges Patent disputes, ownership uncertainties, and lengthy intellectual property proceedings can discourage innovation investment and technology licensing.

01

Development of Cell-based Meat and Alternative Protein Technologies Open New Revenue Avenues

Food biotechnology companies, cultivated meat developers, and alternative protein manufacturers can develop cell-based meat products and fermentation-derived proteins for food applications. Companies such as Mosa Meat, UPSIDE Foods, Believer Meats, and Aleph Farms are developing cultivated meat technologies, creating potential revenue through product commercialization, licensing agreements, and partnerships with food manufacturers.

02

Strategic Partnerships Between Biotechnology Companies and Agricultural Input Manufacturers Offer Growth Opportunities

Biotechnology firms, agricultural input manufacturers, and microbial technology developers can collaborate to develop biofertilizers, biopesticides, and microbial crop protection products. Companies such as Novozymes (now part of Novonesis) and Syngenta have collaborated on biological crop solutions, creating revenue through technology licensing, product development, and distribution agreements.

Biotechnology Market SegmentationBy Technology

DNA sequencing accounted for a share of 17.4% in 2025, supported by applications in genetic research, disease diagnosis, personalized medicine, and genomic analysis.

Nanobiotechnology is projected to achieve a growth rate of 16.7% during the forecast period. Its applications in targeted drug delivery, medical diagnostics, biosensors, and advanced biomaterials support market growth.

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By Applications

In 2025, the human health segment had a share of 48.6% due to the need for drug development, disease diagnosis, vaccine production, and personalized healthcare.

During the forecast period, the bioinformatics segment is anticipated to record a growth of 17.8%, fueled by the need for computational tools to analyze complex biological data, interpret genomic information, and support drug discovery.

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Biotechnology Market Regional OutlookNorth America Biotechnology Market

North America's biotechnology market accounted for a dominant share of 41.2% in 2025.

U.S. Biotechnology Market

The U.S. biotechnology sector is receiving federal support to strengthen domestic biomanufacturing, accelerate genetic medicine development and maintain leadership in emerging biotechnologies. In September 2026, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) committed up to USD 125 million through its GIVE programme to develop automated, distributed manufacturing systems for RNA-based genetic medicines. The National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) outlined 83 policy options to modernize biotechnology regulation and accelerate product development.

Canada Biotechnology Market

Canada is strengthening its biotechnology sector through the Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy and targeted federal investments in domestic research, manufacturing and commercialization. In September 2026, the Government of Canada announced C$67 million through its Life Sciences Fund to support five projects. The Canadian Genomics Strategy supports genomics-based applications in precision medicine for 33 new R&D projects.

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Asia Pacific Biotechnology Market

The Asia Pacific biotechnology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Biotechnology Market

Japan entered a new phase of regenerative medicine commercialization with the approval of two induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based therapies, RiHEART and AMCHEPRY, for treating heart failure and Parkinson's disease. These approvals create opportunities for stem cell research, regenerative medicine manufacturing, cell therapy development, and specialized biotechnology production while strengthening the commercial application of advanced biological technologies.

China Biotechnology Market

China continues to strengthen its biomedical innovation ecosystem through a national pharmaceutical industry development plan that prioritizes biotechnology research, innovative drug development, advanced manufacturing, and AI-driven industrial transformation. The strategy targets an innovative drug sector annual growth rate of at least 20% and aims to establish internationally competitive biomedical industry clusters, creating opportunities for biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology research organizations, and advanced manufacturing providers.

India Biotechnology Market

India is positioning itself as a global biopharmaceutical manufacturing hub through the Biopharma SHAKTI initiative, which carries a proposed outlay of ₹10,000 crore over five years to strengthen biologics and biosimilar production. The initiative aims to improve domestic manufacturing capabilities, research infrastructure, and biotechnology innovation, creating opportunities for biologics manufacturers, contract research organizations, and biosimilar developers

Europe Biotechnology Market

Europe's biotechnology market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

U.K. Biotechnology Market

The UK is strengthening its biotechnology and life-sciences ecosystem through its Life Sciences Sector Plan, updated in July 2026 by the Department for Business and Trade, Department of Health and Social Care, and Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. The government has committed over £2 billion in public funding to support research, innovation and commercialisation, alongside up to £520 million through the Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund to expand domestic manufacturing of medicines, diagnostics and medical technologies.

Germany Biotechnology Market

Germany is prioritizing biotechnology under its High-Tech Agenda Germany identifies biotechnology as a strategic technology to strengthen healthcare research and industrial competitiveness. The government's roadmap includes establishing the Berlin Center for Gene and Cell Therapies by 2028, supported by up to €100 million in federal funding, to provide research and GMP manufacturing infrastructure for up to 20 startups. The Biotechnology Funding Initiative by the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space supports collaboration between universities, research institutions and biotechnology companies to accelerate the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical applications.

Competitive Landscape

The biotechnology market is moderately fragmented, with competition comprising multinational biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biopharmaceutical developers, genetic engineering firms, and specialized life science technology providers. Key players such as AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and Amgen are estimated to account for a 25–30% of the global biotechnology market share.

Established players compete primarily on R&D capabilities, intellectual property portfolios, product innovation, and clinical development expertise. Emerging and specialized players in the biotechnology market ecosystem compete through novel therapeutic approaches, advanced genetic technologies, and niche biotechnology applications.

Nanobiotechnology Tissue Engineering and Regeneration DNA Sequencing Cell-based Assays Fermentation PCR Technology Chromatography Others

Human Health Food and Agriculture Natural Resources & Environment Industrial Processing Bioinformatics Others

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Biotechnology Market AstraZeneca PLC (United Kingdom) Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S. Bristol Myers Squibb Company (U.S.) Sanofi S.A. (France) Biogen Inc. (U.S. Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) Pfizer Inc. (U.S.) Amgen Inc. (U.S.) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S. Illumina, Inc. (U.S.) Moderna, Inc. (U.S.) Genmab A/S (Denmark) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) bluebird bio, Inc. (U.S.) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.) Beam Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.) Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.) Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)Key Industry Developments November 2026 OXB and Aura Biosciences confirmed a manufacturing and supply partnership supporting Aura's Phase 3 development of belzupacap sarotalocan (bel-sar), an investigational treatment for ocular cancers. November 2026 MaxCyte and Akron Bio announced a definitive agreement for MaxCyte to acquire Akron Bio for USD 151.8 million. November 2026 Lineage Cell Therapeutics and NeuroAirmid Therapeutics completed the acquisition of NeuroAirmid and its clinical-stage cell therapy candidate HUNT1. October 2026 Valerio Therapeutics completed the acquisition of Etherna, integrating its mRNA and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technologies with Valerio's nucleic acid chemistry and targeted delivery capabilities. July 2026 Johnson & Johnson completed the acquisition of Firefly Bio ScopeSegmentation By Technology 8By Applications 6Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5AstraZeneca PLC (United Kingdom) · Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.) · Bristol Myers Squibb Company (U.S.) · Sanofi S.A. (France) · Biogen Inc. (U.S.)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The biotechnology market size is valued at USD 1875.56 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5227.53 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 13.67% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 42.17% in 2025. The leading players in this market are AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi. The biotechnology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.67% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.