Weddings are often remembered for their grand celebrations, elaborate decorations and unique baraat entries. However, a groom from Uttar Pradesh found an unusual way to make his wedding memorable by arriving at his bride's home on a JCB bulldozer.

The incident took place in Khutehna Bazaar in the Payagpur area of Bahraich. The groom, identified as Abdul Kalam, son of Lallu, chose the heavy construction vehicle instead of the usual luxury car or decorated horse.

Dressed in traditional wedding attire and wearing a sehra, Kalam rode the bulldozer towards his bride's residence, turning an otherwise familiar wedding procession into an unexpected spectacle.

Hundreds Gather As Groom's Bulldozer Baraat Draws Attention

The unusual wedding procession quickly became a talking point among local residents. As the bulldozer moved through the area, hundreds of people gathered along the route to catch a glimpse of the groom.

Several onlookers took out their mobile phones to record the unusual baraat. Videos of the procession subsequently surfaced on social media, attracting attention for the groom's unconventional choice of wedding transport.

The sight of a groom arriving on a JCB rather than a traditional wedding vehicle was enough to turn the celebration into a local talking point.

Groom Insisted On Bulldozer Despite Family's Reservations

Kalam's unusual wedding entry was reportedly not the original plan. The family had initially considered arranging a luxury vehicle for the procession, but the groom wanted something different for his special day.

Despite attempts by others to convince him to reconsider, Kalam remained determined to ride a JCB bulldozer. His wish was eventually fulfilled, and the procession began from Arkapur village near Khutehna Bazaar, under the jurisdiction of Payagpur police station.

His unconventional choice transformed an ordinary wedding procession into an event that attracted considerable attention from locals and social media users alike.