MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) India's seam-bowling all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has likened playing international cricket to a 'hot plate,' saying his debut lessons will shape the road ahead. Shedge will be next seen in action for India A in the Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup, starting in Doha on Thursday.

India A, led by T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma, will open their campaign against Nepal on November 20, before taking on Pakistan A and UAE on November 22 and 24, respectively. Shedge was called up for T20Is in Ireland and England after injuries to Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy and managed to play three games for India.

“I learned a lot about international cricket, how challenging it is and how it's like a hot plate, where there's constant pressure and you have to bring your A-game in every ball. I also wanted to be known as a strike bowler who stepped up whenever the team needed him. After these four-five months, I focused on that and I'm seeing results, which makes me happy,” Shedge told IANS in an exclusive conversation.

Looking back, Shedge said he would have liked to make a bigger impact in the T20Is he played.“I know God has been kind. He's blessed me with a childhood dream, and I couldn't have asked for anything better. Plus, I've had a couple of good campaigns with the India A side. I would have liked to make a mark in the three matches I played, but that's how it goes. I tried within the opportunities I got, but I came back home with lessons.

“So, that's what I can ask for. Obviously, when you're sharing the dressing room with such senior players who have played for their country for years, it's a blessing in itself. Those three games and those two and a half months with the team taught me a lot,” he said.

Shedge's call-up came after he made 158 runs in seven innings for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 at an average of 39.5 and a strike rate of 175.55.“I can say confidently that I know myself better now as a player and as a human being. Obviously, I wouldn't have anticipated a national call-up so soon after the IPL. But having said that, I kept performing, knocking on the door, and that's what life is. You just have to be ready for whatever is thrown at you,” he said.

He also picked the eighth over in the fifth T20I in Southampton as one of the positives, giving away only three runs.“It was a really big confidence booster for me because if you remember the first over that I bowled to Jos Buttler in a game where 250 was scored, I bowled four dot balls and I gave only three runs in that over.”

“In such a high-scoring game, I bowled the best over, and that was a huge confidence booster for me. Obviously, I jotted down a lot of pointers. I wrote down everything where I had a set plan for the next two to three months on what I wanted to work on this thing diligently - so that the next time I am thrown into a situation where I am asked to bowl the pressure overs, I am able to do that confidently.

“I feel as a bowler, bowling from 7 to 14 is sorted. But, 15th, 16th over or closer to the end of the game, that's what I need to work on. So I have been working on that. Obviously, I want to be known as someone who performs with the bat, ball and in the field. So, I am trying to work on that, and I am sure I will do it pretty soon,” he said.

Shedge got his India call-up when he was to leave for a holiday to Bali, after being a part of India A's 50-over tri-series triumph in Sri Lanka, where he scored 147 runs at a strike rate of 120.49 and took two wickets at an economy of 6.04.

“After I landed in India from Sri Lanka, my dad picked me up from the airport. Then all of us, including my mom, went to the mandir as soon as we were near our building. We thanked God for everything. I was set to leave for Bali the next day. So I had to unpack and then pack again.

“I went home, and I was just about to unpack when I got a call and was told that I was selected for the series as a replacement. I still remember my parents were more excited than I was because even for the next two days, it hadn't sunk in. So they started shouting and celebrating.

“Obviously, when your parents have sacrificed a lot for you to be where you are today, it's a big victory for them. I think it's a bigger victory for them. Obviously seeing those smiles on their faces and those emotions, that makes you proud and that tells you that you've made it and the only way you can go is upwards,” he said.

Replacing Hardik Pandya in the India A squad against Australia A in October, Shedge used back-of-a-length balls well to take 4-40 in seven overs in the first 50-over match in Puducherry. He recalled that pressure had been a constant since his early days in Mumbai.

“I can remember my first India A tour was in 2025, if I am not wrong and that was just after the IPL ended. We played, ironically, against Australia A then as well. From there on, I just kept on improving myself in every aspect. When you are thrown in such a situation, even if you don't perform, you learn a lot about yourself.

“But when you are constantly thrown in situations where the stakes are high, and there is a lot of pressure, you get the hang of it and you start enjoying that situation. That has been the case since I was a young cricketer who stepped into the maidans of Mumbai. There is constant pressure there, you are playing for a spot, there is endless talent all around.

“Being in the heat of the battle at such a young age, it teaches you a lot. Then you keep on improving, you get mature, and you learn a lot about the game. You develop a kind of smartness that it is the smartness that international players or players who are playing for the senior team have, and you start developing it during the age group. So it's an accumulation of everything that I have done for the last 12 years. That is why I like pressure and I like, obviously, being in that situation,” he said.

Shedge credited his parents, Prashant and Priyadarshini, for making sacrifices so that he could excel in cricket. Priyadarshini quit her banking job, while Prashant would leave work early to pick him up from training sessions.

“I remember every Saturday and Sunday, the only two days that they got to relax and chill - they'd wake up at 5:30am every weekend when I was young, till the age of 14, to take me and watch my practice. That just makes you love them, and the game, a lot more.

“I can only imagine what they go through when they're watching my games. But I'm sure they're proud of me and I will continue to walk the same path. But that nervousness never goes away because I remember during my India debut against Ireland, they were watching the game and my manager was also at home.

“He recorded a cute video of both of their reactions when I was bowling and just looking at it brought tears to my eyes because, I mean, it's such a proud feeling for them. I don't know, but I can't explain it in words as it's a surreal feeling and it just warms your heart,” he said.

Shedge, who has not played all of Mumbai's recent Ranji Trophy matches, said he had learned to handle the time spent on the sidelines.“Obviously, no one likes to sit out. If I look at last year, I played a couple of India A games. After that, I went to Doha. I didn't play a single game. Then, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, I had to sit out all of the league matches. I couldn't do anything about it.

“I don't know the reason nor can I do anything about it. I can't go to the support staff or to the captain and say, please make me play. I can't do that because I have my own dignity, and I have my own self-respect. Obviously, I like to control the controllables.

“A sportsman, when he goes through such a situation, it's bound to happen that you feel for yourself. But then, if you waste that time, I have always said this, that the only thing you lose in life is time. So, if you lose that one and a half, two weeks, how do you plan on getting better?” he said.

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting gave him similar advice when he sat out early in the IPL.“It doesn't matter if I'm playing or not. I just want to get better at my craft so that I am doing justice to the talent I have, to the skills I have and to the sacrifices of people who are stakeholders in my career – as simple as that,” he said.

A minor quadriceps injury in August and September, including time at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, gave Shedge a welcome break from the game.“Obviously, when you have played the sport for so long, even two days away from it, you can't take it. But when that third or fourth day comes, and you think of it more calmly, you feel that this is something you needed, because you have been playing cricket for the last two and a half to three years without a break.

“I am someone who practises a lot. Volume is my definition of working hard and preparing well. So, I have done that for a number of years and having spoken to Jatin (Paranjape) sir and people who are close to me, it's always (good) to take a bit of time away from the game.

“So, your body decompresses, it deloads, you get a mental reset, and then you can go and work even harder. So, that refreshes your mind and your body. I was happy with that one and a half week break because that helped me with my bowling and batting,” he said.

Looking ahead, Shedge, often labelled an aggressive finisher, wants to be seen as a match-winner.“When people take my name, they label me as an aggressive batter. A batter who can finish well or who can hit the ball hard. But I have always felt that I am a match winner and I have done that in the past for a number of years.

“I want to be known as someone who wins games for his team with the bat, picks up a wicket or steps up every time he is handed the ball and is the best fielder on the ground. I have worked towards that and I want to tick all those boxes.

On expectations from India A to win the title after the recent Men's U19 Asia Cup triumph in Muscat, Shedge signed off by saying,“Expectations will be there. It is of the whole country and a lot of people. But the first game is on the 20th. I would want to personally be 100 per cent prepared for that on the 19th.

“When I jump over the ropes on match day, I should feel calm and prepared. Obviously, if all 15 of us play as a unit, it will happen and we will lift the cup. But we have to take one game at a time and obviously, back each other. Be happy for each other and play as one. That's all I can say.”