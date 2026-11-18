MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Police have recovered a girl, Manahil, who went missing from the limits of Pando Police Station around one and a half months ago, from Tarnol area of Islamabad. According to initial police investigations, the girl came into contact with a young man from Swat through an online video game. Their interaction later developed into a relationship. Police have arrested the young man.

According to police, Manahil had left her studies after completing Grade 7, while the arrested man is unmarried. Initial investigations also revealed that the two claimed to have contracted a verbal marriage. However, police said no documents or evidence of a nikah or court marriage had been found.

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Police added that after taking Manahil to Islamabad, the young man allegedly made TikTok videos of her and shared them on social media.

Aman (women's shelter) for her protection, while the arrested man has been sent to jail on judicial remand. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Police said Manahil was traced through mobile phone data and subsequently recovered from Islamabad. She has been shifted to a Dar