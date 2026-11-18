What Led Manahil To Islamabad? The Story Behind An Online Gaming Connection
According to police, Manahil had left her studies after completing Grade 7, while the arrested man is unmarried. Initial investigations also revealed that the two claimed to have contracted a verbal marriage. However, police said no documents or evidence of a nikah or court marriage had been found.
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Police added that after taking Manahil to Islamabad, the young man allegedly made TikTok videos of her and shared them on social media.Police said Manahil was traced through mobile phone data and subsequently recovered from Islamabad. She has been shifted to a Dar
- Aman (women's shelter) for her protection, while the arrested man has been sent to jail on judicial remand. Further investigation into the case is underway.
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