(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EF English Proficiency Index 2026 reveals a world that can read English but struggles to speak it Zurich, Switzerland - 18 November 2026 - EF (Education First) today published the EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI) 2026, the world's largest ranking of countries and cities by English proficiency. Based on data from 2.3 million adults across 117 countries and regions, the report finds that global English proficiency has fallen for the fifth consecutive year. For the first time nearly half of English tests administered measured all four skills – reading, writing, speaking, and listening. The results reveal a consistent global pattern: reading is the strongest skill in four out of five countries, while speaking is the weakest in roughly 40% and listening the weakest in another 40%. The average global speaking score trails reading by 57 points. These gaps have real consequences: for the professional who can read a contract but struggles to negotiate its terms, or the student who can prepare the reading but not discuss it – they can only participate in the global exchange of ideas silently, never joining in the conversation. More than two-thirds of countries scored lower in 2026 than in 2025. English proficiency among 18–20-year-olds, which fell sharply during the pandemic, has stabilized at a lower level – leaving a generation already under pressure from AI-driven job displacement at a further disadvantage. Men continue to outscore women in nearly 70% of countries, with the widest gaps in Libya, Kyrgyzstan, and Costa Rica; Africa remains the only region where women outperform men on average. Regional highlights:

Europe is the highest-proficiency region but declined in 27 of 33 countries; long-term gains remain strong in Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Ukraine.

Latin America declined in 2026 but has made exceptional long-term progress, with Honduras gaining 74 points since 2019.

Asia is held back by sustained declines in India, China, and Japan; listening is the weakest skill in 70% of countries in the region.

The Middle East recorded the steepest regional decline; writing is a distinctive weakness across Arabic-speaking countries. Africa spans the widest range of proficiency scores globally, with standout improvement in younger cohorts in Algeria, Morocco, and Rwanda. Top-ranking countries in 2026:

Rank 2026 Country EPI Score 2026 Rank 2025 Change 1 Sweden 615 8 ▲ 7 2 Austria 613 3 ▲ 1 3 Denmark 612 7 ▲ 4 4 Germany 611 4 - 5 Netherlands 609 1 ▼ 4



Sweden makes the biggest leap in the top tier this year, climbing seven places from #8 to claim the #1 position globally. The Netherlands, which has led the ranking seven years in a row since 2019, drops to fifth place. All five top-ranking countries are European, consistent with the region's status as the world's highest-proficiency area – though the score declines seen across most of them underscore that even the world's strongest English-speaking nations are not immune to the global trend.

The results of the EF EPI 2026 are a call on governments, education systems, and employers to invest specifically in speaking, listening, and writing – the skills that determine whether people can participate in the world, not just comprehend it.

"A world populated by those who can read English but struggle to speak it is a world in which communication is too often one-way, and essential voices are left out of the conversation," stresses Kate Bell, author of the EF EPI.

For more information, visit ef.com/epi

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About the EF English Proficiency Index

The EF EPI is the world's largest ranking of countries, regions and cities by English proficiency. The 2026 edition is based on data from more than 2.3 million adults in 117 countries and regions who took the EF SET test in 2025.

About EF

Founded in 1965, EF (Education First) is a global association of education companies that share a common mission of opening the world through education, offering language, academic, and cultural exchange, as well as educational travel programs.