Global English Proficiency Declines For Fifth Consecutive Year, New Report Finds
|Rank 2026
|Country
|EPI Score 2026
|Rank 2025
|Change
|1
|Sweden
|615
|8
|▲ 7
|2
|Austria
|613
|3
|▲ 1
|3
|Denmark
|612
|7
|▲ 4
|4
|Germany
|611
|4
|-
|5
|Netherlands
|609
|1
|▼ 4
Sweden makes the biggest leap in the top tier this year, climbing seven places from #8 to claim the #1 position globally. The Netherlands, which has led the ranking seven years in a row since 2019, drops to fifth place. All five top-ranking countries are European, consistent with the region's status as the world's highest-proficiency area – though the score declines seen across most of them underscore that even the world's strongest English-speaking nations are not immune to the global trend.
The results of the EF EPI 2026 are a call on governments, education systems, and employers to invest specifically in speaking, listening, and writing – the skills that determine whether people can participate in the world, not just comprehend it.
"A world populated by those who can read English but struggle to speak it is a world in which communication is too often one-way, and essential voices are left out of the conversation," stresses Kate Bell, author of the EF EPI.
For more information, visit ef.com/epi
***
About the EF English Proficiency Index
The EF EPI is the world's largest ranking of countries, regions and cities by English proficiency. The 2026 edition is based on data from more than 2.3 million adults in 117 countries and regions who took the EF SET test in 2025.
About EF
Founded in 1965, EF (Education First) is a global association of education companies that share a common mission of opening the world through education, offering language, academic, and cultural exchange, as well as educational travel programs.
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