Minimalist Mediterranean Design with Ocean Views From Every Level

Luxury Services at Every Turn

Uluwatu Villas That Breathe

Immerse Yourself in Uluwatu Experiences

Minimalist Mediterranean design, ocean views from every level, and a stay that moves from threshold to sky.

BALI, INDONESIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seascape Resort Uluwatu holds the Gold Eco-Climate Badge from Eco Tourism Bali and a Tatler Best Spotlight 2026 recognition. This comes a year after Seascape was named Best Luxury New Resort in Indonesia, Best Luxury Ocean View Resort in Asia, and Best Architectural Design in Southern Asia at the World Luxury Awards 2025.It's easy to see why. On the cliffs of Bali's Bukit Peninsula, Seascape Resort Uluwatu offers a stay built around four realms. Each realm reflects a different mood and time of day. The iNi ViE Hospitality resort combines minimalist Mediterranean design with private villas and calm, personal service.It is truly a design that frames the ocean. Clean lines, natural textures, and open spaces put the horizon at the centre of every stay. The resort uses open-air layouts and natural ventilation. Wood and wicker details keep the mood warm and relaxed.Enjoy the Four Realms in One Journey:● Threshold Realm (Seascape): The start of the stay. Guests begin with the Seascape Signature Rituals and daily cultural activities.● Earth Realm (Svaha Spa Bingin): A guided foot cleansing ritual, crystal bowl resonance, and a bespoke scent bar.● Ocean Realm (Tsune Japanese Restaurant): Authentic Japanese dishes with ocean views. Sushi on the River offers the first floating sushi experience high above Uluwatu Hill.● Sky Realm (Beneath the Infinite Horizon): Candlelight dinners under the stars and an ambient soundscape that blends sea breeze, flame, and rhythm.Seascape offers private villas, cabana lofts, and suites. All villas and lofts are adults-only and have a private pool. Every room has a King Koil mattress, Alexa smart-room technology, and curated turndown rituals. The two-bedroom ocean-view villa is a 310 m2 hilltop villa with panoramic ocean views. It has two king beds and sleeps up to four guests. The villa includes a private pool, a private bathtub, and a sofa lounge. Sunbeds and wood and wicker details complete the space.Seascape offers two other two-bedroom options. The first is the Bedroom Garden with Private Pool and Living Room. It is a spacious 260 m2 villa with two king beds for up to four guests. It has a private pool and a separate living room. The second is the Two Bedroom Garden with Private Pool and Bathtub. It is also 260 m2 and sleeps up to four guests. It has a private pool and a bathtub.Other options include:● Loft Grand Cabana with Infinity Pool A cabana-inspired loft of 120 m2 with a king bed for two guests. Tall circular windows frame the ocean. The infinity pool is private.● Loft Cabana with Infinity Pool A 94 m2 loft with a king bed for two guests. It has the same circular windows and a private infinity pool.● Grand Suite A 51 m2 suite with a king bed for two guests.● Deluxe Suite (Annex) A 40 m2 suite with a king bed for two guests.● Suite A 33 m2 suite with a king bed for two guests. The suites do not have a private pool.Luxury Facilities and ExperiencesGuests can use a gym, yoga studio, private movie theatre, campfire area, and hammocks. A luxury EV shuttle runs on the property and uses solar panels and recycled décor.A cultural programme runs every day of the week. Guests can make canang sari, prepare boreh, join a sushi demonstration, take part in a matcha ritual, learn towel art, join The Root Ritual, or weave ketupat. Couples can book the Premium Honeymoon Experience or a candlelight dinner in the villa, by the pool, or at Tsune.Want to Blend Business and Leisure?Seascape Bleisure option now offers fully equipped workspace essentials for guests who want to stay productive without leaving paradise. Each stay includes high-speed WiFi, a Smart TV with casting, universal outlets and USB-C charging, a work desk and chair, an adjustable task lamp, and a coffee machine. Printing and document services are also available. Surf lessons and coaching at Padang Padang and Thomas Beach are about 10 minutes away.Looking Ahead: Exclusive Experiences Coming Next Month● Sunset Picnic on the Beach● Art & Canvas Painting● Authentic Ngelawang Culture, a traditional Balinese barong procession● Floating Yoga & Pilates● Floating Sound HealingSeascape sits on Jl. Labuan Sait, Pecatu. Ngurah Rai International Airport is about 40 to 50 minutes away. Thomas Beach is 7 minutes away, Padang Padang 10, Uluwatu Temple and the Kecak dance 12, and Bingin Beach 15.For more information and reservations, please visit Seascape Resort Uluwatu's official website.About iNi ViE HospitalityiNi ViE Hospitality is a Bali-based hospitality management group overseeing a growing portfolio of more than 90 brands and properties across the island's key destinations. With a diverse portfolio spanning luxury villas and resorts, lifestyle venues, curated dining concepts, spa and wellness destinations, and family entertainment spaces, the group specializes in brand development, operations, marketing, and guest experience, building distinctive hospitality concepts with strong identity and long-term growth vision.About Seascape Resort Uluwatu Seascape Resort Uluwatu is an ocean-inspired luxury resort on Bali's southern cliffs. It combines minimalist Mediterranean design, sustainable practices, and a four-realm guest journey. The resort is built for calm, privacy, and uninterrupted ocean views.

Rafelina Dyah Palupi

iNi ViE Hospitality

+62 895-3612-73700

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Seascape Resort Uluwatu, the Cliffside Sanctuary Earns Tatler Best Spotlight 2026 Recognition News Provided By Aurelium Press November 18, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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