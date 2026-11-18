BLUETTI Apex 200 Brings Expandable Portable Power to Canadian Homes Ahead of Winter

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As winter approaches across Canada, freezing rain, ice storms and heavy snowfall can increase the risk of power outages and disrupt essential household activities. BLUETTI has introduced the Apex 200, a portable power station designed to provide backup electricity for residential use while supporting a range of applications, including RV travel, cottages and off-grid living.Combining 2.56kWh of battery capacity, 3.2kW of rated continuous AC output and expandable energy storage, the Apex 200 offers a flexible power solution for both emergency preparedness and everyday energy needs. The system also features multiple charging options, dedicated RV connections and smart power management capabilities.Winter storms can damage power infrastructure and cause unexpected electricity disruptions across Canada. Extended outages may affect essential household functions, including refrigeration, lighting and communications.The Government of Canada recommends that households maintain emergency supplies and be prepared to remain self-sufficient for at least 72 hours during an emergency.Designed to support essential appliances and electronics during power interruptions, the Apex 200 can provide backup electricity for compatible devices such as refrigerators, Wi-Fi routers and lighting systems. Beyond emergency situations, the portable power station can also serve as an energy source for cottages, off-grid cabins and RV campsites throughout the year.The BLUETTI Apex 200 features 2.56kWh of built-in energy storage and 3.2kW of standalone continuous AC output, housed in a compact enclosure with an approximate volume of 36.5 litres.Under supported operating conditions, the system can deliver up to 3.6kW of continuous output when paired with compatible expansion batteries or supported AC or solar input configurations.Weighing approximately 59.5 lbs, the Apex 200 is designed for portability, allowing it to be moved between different areas of a home or transported to recreational properties without requiring permanent installation.For applications requiring additional energy storage, the Apex 200 is compatible with BLUETTI expansion batteries, including the B300K and B500K. Depending on the system configuration, a single-unit setup can be expanded to approximately 33.2kWh of total storage capacity. Compatible multi-unit configurations can further scale the system to up to 6kW of output and approximately 100kWh of total energy storage.The Apex 200 supports six charging methods, providing multiple options for recharging across residential, mobile and off-grid environments.Its dual solar inputs support up to 3,000W of combined solar input, consisting of a 2,000W high-voltage MC4 input and a 1,000W low-voltage XT60 input. The high-voltage input supports a 60–280V range, allowing compatibility with a variety of solar panel configurations.Under suitable conditions, solar charging can bring the Apex 200 to 80% capacity in approximately 50 minutes, while AC fast charging can achieve the same level in approximately 46 minutes.For RV owners and road-trip applications, the system also supports vehicle charging when paired with the compatible BLUETTI Charger 2, allowing stored energy to be replenished during travel.The Apex 200 additionally features smart AC outlets that can be individually controlled through the BLUETTI app. Remote outlet control and scheduling functions provide greater flexibility in managing connected appliances and available energy consumption.- -In addition to residential backup applications, the Apex 200 is designed to support RV travel and off-grid activities.The unit features a built-in TT-30R RV outlet and an Anderson 12V/30A DC interface, enabling direct connections to compatible RV equipment and 12V devices without requiring additional adapters or complex wiring.This integrated connection design provides a convenient power option for RV appliances and equipment at campsites, seasonal properties and off-grid destinations.The BLUETTI Apex 200 is available for preorder in Canada, with early-bird pricing starting at C$1,699.Additional bundle options include:Apex 200 + B300K: C$3,049Apex 200 + 500W Solar Panel: C$2,599The promotional preorder pricing is available through December 17, 2026. An additional 8% discount is available on the Apex 200 series with the discount code, which can be combined with the preorder pricing.: –BLUETTI's 2026 Black Friday sale in Canada will run from November 19 to November 30, featuring some of the brand's lowest prices of the year across a wide selection of portable power stations and energy storage products.Popular models, including the Apex 300, Elite 300 and Elite 200 V2, will be included in the promotion. The seasonal campaign highlights portable power solutions for winter emergency preparedness, residential backup power, RV travel and off-grid applications.Founded in 2013, BLUETTI has developed into a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup solutions. With a commitment to sustainable energy storage and a growing portfolio of proprietary technologies, BLUETTI empowers millions of users across 120+ countries to live independent, energy-resilient lives.

Tara Fu

BLUETTI ENERGY CANADA LTD.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BLUETTI Apex 200 Brings Expandable Portable Power to Canadian Homes Ahead of Winter News Provided By BLUETTI ENERGY CANADA LTD. November 18, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.