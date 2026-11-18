MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Avtar Gill recently took a trip down memory lane as he shared fond memories of working with late legendary actor Dharmendra and Sanjay Dutt on the sets of filmmaker JP Dutta's film 'Hathyar.'

Sharing a nostalgic picture from the film's sets, he recalled the memorable time he spent in the company of the two actors. He described Dharmendra as one of Indian cinema's most handsome, charismatic, and beloved superstars.

The first black-and-white photograph shows Sanjay Dutt standing alongside Avtar Gill, while Dharmendra is seen seated. The trio can be seen dressed in white outfits. Another picture features Gill posing with Dharmendra during the film's shoot.

Alongside the picture, Avtar wrote,“A memorable time on the sets of JP Dutta's Hathyar, in the esteemed company of the legendary and ever-charming Dharam ji, Indian cinema's most handsome, charismatic, and beloved superstars, alongside a young and dashing Sanjay Dutt.”

The post offered a glimpse into the memorable moments from the making of the film. 'Hathyar,' directed by JP Dutta, featured an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Amrita Singh, Sangeeta Bijlani, Asha Parekh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Paresh Rawal. The film revolves around a young man (Sanjay Dutt) who is driven by poverty to enter the world of crime and join hands with the city's most powerful don (Dharmendra).

The crime thriller was released worldwide on 10 March 1989.

Avtar Gill frequently takes to social media to revisit memories from his films and celebrate his association with some of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema.

From sharing throwback pictures with veteran actors such as Mac Mohan and Bharat Kapoor to remembering late actors Smita Patil and Amrish Puri, the actor often offers a glimpse into his memorable experiences on film sets.

Avtar also fondly recalled working with Amitabh Bachchan and paid tribute to filmmaker Yash Chopra, highlighting his admiration for the legends he has shared screen space with.