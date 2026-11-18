MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman sustained serious burn injuries following a self-immolation attempt in the Infocity police station area of Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The incident happened late Tuesday night. The Commissionerate Police in a statement on Wednesday said that around 10.30 p.m on Tuesday, Infocity Police station received the information that one woman had attempted suicide at Pathargadia 200 Ft road by setting herself afire.

Subsequently, the Infocity police staff immediately reached the spot and rescued the woman.

"The victim was taken to the Capital Police station, from where she's referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for better treatment. Doctors opined she suffered 90 per cent burns injuries," the police said.

The victim's condition is stated to be very critical, and she is fighting for her life at the hospital.

The police, during the preliminary inquiry, found that the victim previously worked in a Nursing Institute in the Nayapalli Police Station area as a computer operator.

"The primary reason for self-harm is due to a relationship issue. She had a breakup with her boyfriend a few months back," the Police added.

Sources claimed the victim woman had come to meet her estranged boyfriend at a cafe located at Pathargadia. There, she reportedly saw another girl with her ex-boyfriend and got enraged, which led to a heated argument between the two.

She left the spot but later reportedly returned with a combustible substance and attempted self-immolation near the cafe. The victim's former boyfriend, who hails from Anugola district, has been detained and is being questioned by the police to ascertain his involvement in the incident.

The police have also been investigating to find out how and from where the deceased managed to obtain the combustible substance.

The incident has raised serious questions about the enforcement of safety measures, particularly as the state government had earlier issued strict instructions prohibiting the sale of petrol and diesel in plastic bottles and other unauthorised containers, following a series of incidents involving self-immolation attempts.