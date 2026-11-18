Durai Vaiko Criticizes Karnataka CM Shivakumar Over Mekedatu Dam Row

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader and MP Durai Vaiko on Wednesday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over his remarks on the Mekedatu Dam project, accusing him of twisting the Supreme Court's verdict.

Speaking in Coimbatore, Vaiko said, "Either he doesn't understand English or pretends not to. He is lying and twisting the Supreme Court verdict, which bars upper riparian states from building any dam that reduces water flow to lower riparian states like Tamil Nadu. Making such remarks on stage alongside PM Modi goes against the interests of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. It amounts to contempt of court, and the Supreme Court must take suo motu cognisance of it."

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Vaiko said the exercise was conducted smoothly and transparently in Tamil Nadu, unlike in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. "In Tamil Nadu, the state machinery ensured the SIR exercise was conducted smoothly and transparently, unlike states like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, where crores of voters lost their voting rights," he said.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state was bound to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the Supreme Court's order, questioning whether AIADMK, DMK and other parties had taken note of the court's directions.

Speaking to reporters about his meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's book in Delhi on Monday, Shivakumar said the two leaders shared friendly relations despite their respective political challenges. The Karnataka CM said, "Of course, we are friends. They have their own political problems. I want to ask AIADMK, DMK and any other parties if they have seen the Supreme Court order. The SC order clearly states that we are bound to give them (Tamil Nadu) water, and we will do so. They went to court with a revision petition too. But what happened? What more opportunity do they have?"

The Mekedatu project involves the construction of a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River in Karnataka and has been a long-standing inter-state water dispute, with Tamil Nadu raising objections over its potential implications for the state's share of Cauvery water.