Morne Morkel Backs Indian Bowlers Ahead Of Wellington Test Clash

Wellington [New Zealand], November 18 (ANI): Ahead of his side's first Test against New Zealand at Wellington, Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel said that the team has left "no stone unturned" in terms of giving themselves something extra in the bowling department, while also making sure that the consistent performers get their share of security and opportunities. India, currently placed fourth in the ICC World Test Championship with a points percentage of 51.52, will be aiming to keep their hopes for a WTC final alive as they battle table-toppers New Zealand in the two-match series starting from Wellington on Thursday.

Speaking on the wind factor and having the guys to bowl against the wind and with the wind, Morne acknowledged that both teams are going to face the same challenge and for India, it is quite good they have got an idea of what they are up for. "I do believe it is a matter of just having a strong mindset. Somebody needs to do, you know, the job from one end and yeah, I expect our guys to have good body language in terms of still wanting the ball and wanting to do a job for the team," he said.

The pace bowling department has a lot of variety, be it the accuracy of Anshul Kamboj in terms of line and length, an all-round superstar in Jasprit Bumrah, the energy of a young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, the bounce and pace likes of Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna could produce, and the movement Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj can produce with their seam movement. With Team India having covered aspects like energy, youth, experience, pace, bounce and movement, this looks like a very healthy attack on paper. J & K pacer Auqib Nabi is also there as a net bowler.

Speaking about the bowling attack, Morne said that coming into the tour, the team wanted to give itself "more than one combination" in terms of conditions they were going to face. "That is the reason why we have added a couple of guys even on the wings, you know, so we leave no stone unturned, but also you want to give guys that is done well in the jersey also that security and that opportunity. For us, we will work out what is the best combination going forward into this Test match, what is going to help us to get those 20 wickets, who do we feel can-like I said in the previous question-who can fulfill roles for us into the wind, with the wind, and in terms of partnerships," he added.

Morne emphasised the importance of blocking the outside noise, not overthinking much and looking too much into the grass colour, wind, statistics and instead just focusing on bowling in the right areas. "We just need to sort of block the outside noise out and play a game of cricket, you know? We still need to get the ball in the right area, we still need to bowl well in partnerships. So not to overthink conditions so much. I think sometimes we can get sort of caught out by seeing the colour of the wicket, the grass, the wind, uh, looking at stats, and we forget to bowl the ball in the right area consistently enough. I think if you look at the stats here, you know, guys that can get their lengths right are successful on day one and two. I think for us it's getting as quick as possible back into red-ball cricket mindset, back into what is our process that gives us success, and can we then do that for a long period of time," he added.

India Test squad

Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar. (ANI)