LeT Commander Lateef Bhat Killed in Kulgam Encounter by Security Forces

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police sources said on Wednesday. According to police sources, Bhat was trapped inside a mosque during the operation. He was repeatedly asked to surrender, but he refused. No damage was caused to the mosque during the operation. Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) GP Singh, in a post on X, said, "Congratulations, guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather." Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather. - GP Singh (@gpsinghips) November 18, 2026

Operation Details

Earlier, Security forces exercised maximum restraint to prevent damage to a mosque where a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was trapped during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali Chowdhary said on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Chowdhary said the encounter was launched following credible intelligence gathered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces. "An encounter was initiated based on credible intelligence gathered through proper planning and a coordinated effort by the Jammu and Kashmir Police alongside other security forces, successfully cordoning off the area where a local terrorist named Lateef is trapped."

Chowdhary said the situation escalated when the terrorist opened fire on security forces at around 2:45 pm, triggering a gunfight. "Around a quarter to three, the terrorist opened fire on security forces, initiating a gunfight." He said security forces had maintained maximum restraint throughout the operation to protect the mosque. "Throughout this operation, security forces have maintained maximum restraint to protect the mosque situated within the cordon, strictly following standard operating procedures while handling the situation over time with patience and careful planning."

The SSP said, "The operation aims to either draw him out or neutralise him using non-destructive methods while ensuring minimal or zero damage to the mosque." Highlighting the significance of the operation, Chowdhary said, "Marking a significant operational success, this individual-who became active with Lashkar-e-Taiba on November 18, 2025, and was heavily self-radicalised-had been linked to multiple ruthless attacks aimed at disrupting peace, tourism, and the local economy before finally being successfully trapped after previously evading capture."

He said security forces made extensive efforts to persuade the terrorist to surrender, including a lengthy video call involving him, the SSP and the CEO of the 9 Rashtriya Rifles (RR). "Security forces made extensive efforts to persuade him to surrender, including a lengthy video call conversation between him, the speaker, and the CEO of the 9RR, while also providing him with a phone to convince him to choose life given his young age. Despite these appeals, the terrorist refused to surrender and instead entered a mosque, prompting repeated public announcements urging him to come out." An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, with heavy security deployment reported in the area. Further details regarding the operation, including the number of terrorists involved and any casualties, are awaited.

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday informed that Umar Nisar Dar, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday had conducted reconnaissance along with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Commander Lateef Bhat at multiple locations on November 10 before the attack against Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. According to the CCTV footage shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the accused conducted reconnaissance at Mir Baar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam to identify targets and plan attacks on security forces. (ANI)