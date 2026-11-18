Severe Frost Hits Ooty and Surrounding Areas

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 (ANI): Severe frost has hit Ooty and surrounding areas in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, affecting the normal lives of people due to intense cold conditions. The minimum temperature recorded in Ooty on Wednesday morning was 5.9 degrees Celsius. Frost usually occurs in the Nilgiris during December and January, with its intensity increasing after December 15 every year. However, this year, frost arrived earlier than usual in the Nilgiris, with its intensity increasing on Wednesday morning. Grasslands, vehicles, trees and plants were covered with a thick layer of frost, giving the appearance of a white carpet. Areas near wetlands and water bodies also witnessed heavy frost, making them look like mini Kashmir. Frost was reported in several areas during the early morning hours, including Ooty Kandal Triangle, Thalaikundha, Lovedale, Race Course Ground, Government Botanical Garden and HPF, among other locations. Due to the intense cold, plantation workers and people commuting early in the morning faced difficulties. Several people were seen lighting fires at different places to protect themselves from the cold.

Dense Fog Disrupts Life in Tirupattur

Earlier, a thick blanket of dense fog engulfed several rural pockets across Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district during the early morning hours of Tuesday, bringing a distinct winter-like chill to the region and severely disrupting daily routines. The fog was prominently witnessed in multiple villages surrounding the district headquarters, including Madappalli, Madavalam, Konerikuppam, Kakkanampalayam, Vengalapuram, Kalathur, and Kurisilapattu. As the fog settled low over residential areas, agricultural fields, and connecting roadways, natural sunlight was barely able to penetrate the thick cover, plunging the localities into low-light conditions well past dawn. The sudden drop in atmospheric visibility has posed significant challenges for residents stepping out of their homes for early morning chores, agricultural work, and errands. Daily life in these villages experienced noticeable slowdowns as people waited for the fog to clear before beginning their routines. The thick fog has covered these villages like a white blanket, creating a winter-like atmosphere. As a result, residents are facing difficulties stepping out of their homes during the early morning hours. Motorists are also experiencing considerable difficulties while travelling, as vehicles approaching from the opposite direction are barely visible. Vehicular movement across the affected stretches has been the hardest hit. Motorists reported considerable difficulty navigating the roads, as vehicles approaching from the opposite direction were barely discernible until they came within close range. Two-wheeler riders and people commuting to work are particularly affected by the fog. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and exercise extra caution while travelling through fog-covered roads to avoid accidents. (ANI)