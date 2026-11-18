Residents of remote areas in Uttarakhand will find it convenient to access basic healthcare services. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off two mobile medical vans - 'Arogya Rath' - from Dehradun to help provide basic healthcare services, including medical advice and early diagnosis of typical illnesses in some of the most underserved areas in Almorah and Pithoragarh district.

CM Dhami Flags Off Two Arogya Rath Mobile Medical Vans

The two medical vans were flagged off from the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Dehradun. This initiative will aim to help increase healthcare access in remote areas of Almorah and Pithoragarh.

The project is being run by the TSL Foundation as part of their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) programme with the Pernod Ricard India Foundation. The mobile medical vans will help provide basic healthcare to those living in villages.

Dhami praised the initiative, saying "Improving access to healthcare for those living in the hilly and remote areas in Uttarakhand is something we are keen to do. We work hard to try and bring medical facilities closer to those living in our difficult geography."

What Healthcare Will Be Provided By Arogya Rath?

Each van will include a doctor, paramedics and a pharmacist. Patients will also be provided with basic medication.

Those living in the areas will now have access to basic medical care and advice. They will also be able to get early diagnosis of typical illnesses.

The programme aims to improve healthcare awareness. Often those living in remote areas don't know much about their health and so don't notice any symptoms until they have a more severe illness. The mobile vans will help improve this.

Uttarakhand Government Aims To Improve Healthcare In Hill Areas

"We are trying to improve healthcare in Uttarakhand. We want to increase the medical access for those in our state. We need to think about the geography of the area and how to provide medical services to those in our villages," Dhami said.

He also stated how important it is for corporates and social bodies to help improve public services. By working together with them we can aid development in the community.

Officials Attend Arogya Rath Flag Off

Many officials attended the event including Hemraj Bisht, Vice Chairman of Uttarakhand State Sports Council and Anil Singh Shahi, member of Migration Prevention Commission.

Those who attended included Health Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey, Additional Secretary Manmohan Mainali, Anantika Singh Senior Director (CSR) of Pernod Ricard India Foundation, Sahil Arora CEO of TSL group and Aadesh Gupta Director.