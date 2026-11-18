MENAFN - IANS) Adelaide, Nov 18 (IANS) Adelaide Strikers have strengthened their pace resources for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season by signing Australian fast bowler Nathan McAndrew, who arrives at the club after a decade-long stint with Sydney Thunder.

The 33-year-old brings substantial domestic and overseas T20 experience to the Strikers, joining a bowling group that includes Pakistan's Haris Rauf, England's Ben Stokes, Liam Scott and Lloyd Pope.

McAndrew leaves Thunder with 68 BBL wickets from 10 seasons, having registered his career-best figures of 5/16 during BBL 14. The performance remains the finest individual bowling return by a Thunder player in the competition and is tied for the seventh-best figures in BBL history.

His credentials also extend to England, where he took 59 wickets over four seasons in the Vitality Blast, with his best return of 6/21.

The move reunites McAndrew with South Australian cricket, a state he joined ahead of the 2021/22 season after relocating from New South Wales. He has since been an important part of the side's domestic success, including its back-to-back title-winning campaigns.

His performances across formats last season underlined his value. McAndrew topped South Australia's Sheffield Shield wicket charts with 38 scalps at an average of 23.42, placing third among all bowlers in the competition. In the One-Day Cup, he claimed 10 wickets at 13.8, finishing fourth in the overall standings.

A five-wicket haul of 5/23 against Victoria marked his best List A performance and helped South Australia secure a win. He also made a significant contribution in the Sheffield Shield final, taking six wickets and scoring 60 runs as his side clinched the title.

McAndrew said the opportunity to represent Adelaide was particularly appealing given his recent experience in South Australia.

“I'm incredibly excited to be joining the Adelaide Strikers ahead of BBL 16. Moving to South Australia has helped me unlock some of the best form of my career, and I'm looking forward to carrying that momentum into the Strikers environment. We've got a really strong squad and I can't wait to get started. Adelaide Oval is one of the best places in the world to play cricket, so the opportunity to represent the Strikers in front of a packed home crowd is something I'm really looking forward to,” McAndrew said in a club statement.

Strikers head coach Tim Paine believes the fast bowler's consistency and experience will add depth to the team's pace department.

“Nathan is one of the premier fast bowlers in Australian domestic cricket and brings a wealth of experience, leadership and competitiveness to our squad. What he's achieved for South Australia over the past few seasons speaks for itself. He's a proven performer who consistently delivers in big moments and makes those around him better.”

“He'll provide great support to our fast-bowling group alongside Haris Rauf, Liam Scott and Ben Stokes, and we're excited to welcome him to the Strikers,” Paine said.

McAndrew is also expected to meet Strikers supporters at Adelaide Oval on Friday, where he will join other players for a post-match autograph session following the WBBL team's fixture against the Melbourne Renegades.