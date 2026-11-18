MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 5:46 am - SecurePledge advances AI prompt security by helping organizations identify and redact sensitive information before it is shared with supported AI platforms, reducing exposure risks involving PII, PHI, and confidential business information.

The increasing use of generative artificial intelligence across enterprise environments has created new challenges for protecting sensitive information. SecurePledge, an AI interaction security platform developed by StrategyWiz Consulting, is addressing these challenges through capabilities designed to protect sensitive data in supported AI workflows.

AI prompts may include customer records, internal business documents, personal information, financial details, or confidential organizational data. Once information is shared with an external AI service, organizations may have limited visibility or control over its handling. SecurePledge aims to reduce this exposure by introducing security controls into AI interactions.

SecurePledge's Redactor capability is designed to identify and protect sensitive information in supported content before it is transmitted to AI platforms. It supports the protection of personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI), helping organizations address AI data privacy concerns.

Capabilities are designed to support sensitive data detection and redaction in supported AI prompts, PII and PHI protection, format-preserving data replacement where supported, and data protection across supported documents, PDFs, and image-based content.

Vikas Agrawal, Founder of StrategyWiz Consulting, stated:“Organizations should not have to choose between using artificial intelligence to improve productivity and protecting the information they are responsible for. Our approach with SecurePledge is to make sensitive data protection an integral part of AI interactions, helping businesses reduce exposure while continuing to explore the value of AI.”

AI prompt security is becoming an important area within enterprise cybersecurity and data loss prevention strategies. SecurePledge is designed to help organizations implement a proactive approach to AI data security rather than relying exclusively on post-incident detection.

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About SecurePledge

SecurePledge is AI data security software developed by StrategyWiz Consulting that helps organizations protect sensitive information across AI interactions and digital workflows. The platform supports sensitive data redaction, AI usage protection, and governance capabilities to help businesses reduce data exposure risks and support secure AI adoption.

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