MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 5:47 am - According to BIS Research, the global data center refrigerant market is projected to reach $1,095.2 million by 2035 from $453.8 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period 2026-2035.

The growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and high-performance computing is increasing thermal management requirements across data centers. As computing workloads become more intensive, operators are investing in advanced cooling infrastructure to maintain operational reliability and energy efficiency. This shift is creating new opportunities for refrigerant technologies, particularly low-global-warming-potential alternatives and hybrid cooling systems.

What are the Key Drivers of the Data Center Refrigerant Market?

. Expansion of AI and cloud computing infrastructure: Growing investments in hyperscale facilities, AI computing, and cloud services are increasing data center capacity and heat generation. This is driving demand for efficient cooling systems that maintain stable operating conditions and support uninterrupted digital services.

. Increasing environmental regulations: Policies such as the Kigali Amendment and evolving refrigerant restrictions are encouraging the transition away from high-global-warming-potential hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). These regulatory developments are creating demand for alternative refrigerants with lower environmental impact.

. Rising demand for energy-efficient cooling: Data center operators are focusing on reducing cooling-related electricity consumption and improving operational efficiency. Advanced refrigerants, optimized cooling equipment, and improved thermal management strategies are becoming important considerations in infrastructure planning.

. Growth of hyperscale and colocation facilities: The expansion of cloud infrastructure and third-party data center services is increasing the need for scalable cooling solutions. Existing facilities also require regular maintenance, refrigerant replacement, and infrastructure upgrades, supporting demand across the aftermarket.

Which Data Center Types are Driving Refrigerant Demand?

Centralized data centers are expected to remain the leading segment, supported by enterprise, colocation, and hyperscale facilities with substantial cooling infrastructure. Their large installed equipment base creates recurring requirements for refrigerant servicing and upgrades. Meanwhile, edge data centers are gaining traction as businesses expand localized computing capacity to support telecommunications, connected devices, and low-latency applications.

What are the Key Trends Influencing Market Development?

. Growing adoption of low-GWP HFO refrigerants: Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) are gaining attention as alternatives to conventional refrigerants. Solutions such as R-1234ze are being considered for cooling applications because of their lower global warming potential and alignment with changing environmental requirements.

. Integration of AI and IoT in cooling systems: Intelligent monitoring technologies are improving temperature regulation, refrigerant monitoring, and predictive maintenance. These systems help operators identify equipment inefficiencies, detect potential failures, and optimize cooling performance.

. Increasing use of hybrid cooling architectures: High-density computing is encouraging the combination of liquid cooling and conventional refrigerant-based systems. These configurations allow data centers to manage heat at both the chip level and facility level while accommodating different workload requirements.

. Development of modular cooling solutions: Modular refrigerant systems are gaining relevance as operators expand edge computing infrastructure and distributed data center networks. Their scalable design can support faster deployment and accommodate changing computing capacity requirements.

How is Regional Development Influencing Market Growth?

North America is expected to maintain its leading position, supported by established hyperscale infrastructure and a mature cooling services ecosystem. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a significant growth engine, driven by investments in cloud computing, AI infrastructure, and telecommunications across India, China, Japan, and Singapore. Europe is advancing refrigerant transitions through environmental regulations and energy-efficiency initiatives.

What Challenges and Opportunities Are Shaping the Industry?

The transition toward sustainable cooling presents several operational and financial challenges. Replacing conventional refrigerants with low-GWP alternatives can require equipment modifications, safety upgrades, technician training, and system testing. These additional expenses may discourage smaller data center operators from upgrading existing infrastructure. Furthermore, the growing adoption of direct-to-chip and immersion cooling technologies could reduce dependence on conventional refrigerant-based systems in certain high-density computing environments.

However, the changing cooling landscape is also creating opportunities for refrigerant manufacturers and technology providers. Hybrid cooling architectures can combine liquid cooling for high-density computing with refrigerant-based chillers and facility-level thermal management. Improvements in refrigerant formulations, leak detection, recovery, and reclamation can further enhance system efficiency and environmental performance. Growing investments in emerging data center markets, particularly across Asia-Pacific, are also creating opportunities for suppliers offering compliant and energy-efficient solutions.

Conclusion

The Data Center Refrigerant Market is evolving as operators seek reliable, energy-efficient cooling for dense computing environments. Growing AI workloads, stricter environmental requirements, and sustainability goals are accelerating interest in low-global-warming-potential refrigerants and advanced thermal management systems. However, adoption will depend on balancing performance, safety, cost, and regulatory compliance. Companies investing in efficient, future-ready cooling solutions will be better positioned to support data center expansion while reducing environmental impact.