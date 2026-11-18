MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 5:50 am - KCM Trade congratulates a Medway Golf Club member on a hole-in-one at the 10th hole in Melbourne, earning a AUD 500 club voucher under the Hole-in-One Challenge, part of KCM Trade's third consecutive year sponsoring the club.

On 2 November 2026, a Medway Golf Club member made a hole-in-one on the 10th hole in Melbourne, qualifying for a AUD 500 club spending voucher under KCM Trade's sponsorship of the club. The achievement marks a highlight of the 2026–2027 Hole-in-One Challenge, which recognises outstanding performances during official competitions.

Celebrating an Outstanding Achievement at Medway Golf Club

KCM Trade congratulates the Medway Golf Club member who made a hole-in-one on the 10th hole on 2 November 2026. The achievement came under the Hole-in-One Challenge, part of KCM Trade's sponsorship of the club, which recognises members' accomplishments on the course.

Now in its third consecutive year of sponsoring the Medway Golf Club, KCM Trade continues its involvement through a sponsorship programme that includes the Hole-in-One Challenge. This initiative gives members the chance to receive a club voucher for an exceptional shot.

AUD 500 Voucher Rewards Precision and Performance

Under the Hole-in-One Challenge, KCM Trade sponsors a AUD 500 Medway Club spending voucher for any member who makes a hole-in-one on the 10th hole during an official club competition. The challenge runs from 1 April 2026 to 30 March 2027. A dedicated KCM Trade Hole-in-One sign at the 10th hole highlights the challenge to members.

The latest achievement reflects the purpose of the initiative: recognising memorable moments on the course. The challenge also gives members an additional incentive to take part in official competitions, while celebrating the skill and precision involved in the game.

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Continuing the Partnership with Medway Golf Club

KCM Trade's third consecutive year of sponsorship reflects its commitment to long-term partnerships. Through its continued support, the company recognises the achievements of club members and contributes to the local sporting community.

The Hole-in-One Challenge forms part of the broader partnership, alongside KCM Trade's title sponsorship of the Medway Corporate Cup. The challenge remains open until 30 March 2027.