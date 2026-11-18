MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 6:03 am - Biltmore Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry, a Diamond+ Invisalign Provider in Phoenix, guides patients through every stage of Invisalign treatment. Book a consultation with Dr. Brandon Harris today.

Biltmore Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry, a Diamond+ Invisalign Provider in Phoenix, is helping local patients feel confident about clear aligner treatment by guiding them through every stage, from the first consultation to the final retainer.

Invisalign in Phoenix With a Clear Plan at Every Step

Starting Invisalign in Phoenix is a big decision. Many patients ask how long treatment takes, what daily life looks like with aligners, and whether their smile is a good fit. Under the care of Dr. Brandon Harris, DMD, the practice answers those questions early so patients know what to expect.

What Patients Can Expect

Step 1, Consultation: Patients share their smile goals, and Dr. Harris confirms whether Invisalign is the right fit. A complimentary virtual smile consultation is also available.

Step 2, Custom plan: Each treatment plan is built around the patient's bite, goals, and schedule.

Step 3, Treatment: Patients wear aligners about 22 hours a day and visit every 4 to 6 weeks for progress checks. Many patients finish in 12 to 18 months, and some finish sooner.

Step 4, Retention: Retainers help protect the new alignment after treatment ends.

Why a Diamond+ Invisalign Provider in Phoenix Matters

The Diamond+ designation reflects a practice's experience and Invisalign case volume. That experience supports treatment for crowded teeth, gaps, overbite, underbite, crossbite, open bite, and relapse after braces. The office also offers Invisalign Teen and welcomes patients who want to transfer their existing Invisalign treatment.

Led by a Local Phoenix Dentist

Dr. Harris is an Arizona native who graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State University with a degree in biological sciences. At Midwestern University College of Dental Medicine, he received the Dean's Clinical Award, which recognizes the top student in clinical skills.

“Invisalign works best when patients understand every step. Our goal is to make the process simple, comfortable, and predictable so people can smile with confidence,” said Dr. Harris.

Complete Smile Care Under One Roof

Patients can pair Invisalign with teeth whitening, dental bonding, and dental veneers for a complete cosmetic smile makeover. The practice also provides dental implants, crowns, bridges, and general dentistry, plus sedation options for nervous patients. Most major insurance plans are accepted, and interest-free financing is available through ProceedFinance.

Schedule Your Invisalign Consultation in Phoenix

Ready to start? Book your Invisalign consultation today with Biltmore Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry, serving Biltmore, Arcadia, and nearby Phoenix neighborhoods. The office is located at 5155 N 16th St, Unit A, Phoenix, AZ 85016, and is open Monday through Thursday from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

About Biltmore Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry

Led by Dr. Brandon Harris, this Phoenix practice provides cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry and is a Diamond+ Invisalign Provider.