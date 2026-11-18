MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 6:18 am - Online Legal India is a business compliance platform that provides professional assistance for various business needs. They help clients throughout their compliance journey, keeping customer satisfaction the top priority.

Running a food business isn't just about providing great food to your customers. Whether you're running a restaurant, bakery, cloud kitchen or food manufacturing business, it's important to know what food safety requirements apply to your business. An FSSAI licence or food licence will play a key role in helping you meet these requirements.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) oversees food safety regulations in the country. Under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, eligible food business operators must have the correct registration/licence.

An FSSAI licence helps identify who the food business operators are and promotes accountability. Customers will be able to identify companies that are operating under the correct food safety requirements. The type and size of operation you have will determine whether you need a Basic Registration, State Licence or Central Licence.

This can seem confusing when trying to figure out which category you fall into, especially if you are new to the food industry. You will need to take a look at your business activities, check that you are eligible and put together the correct documents. You can then submit your application via the FoSCoS portal.

Online Legal India assists food business owners by helping them understand what requirements they need to meet, organising documents to support their application and submitting their application. This service is provided to a range of different food businesses such as restaurants, cafes, cloud kitchens, home food businesses and food manufacturing.

Those wishing to apply for a food license should also be aware of what information will be needed. Depending on the type of business, it could include personal identification and proof of address, documents relating to the constitution of your business and proof of the business location. Specific activities may require additional documents.

Online Legal India is a private service platform. They are not a governmental department or authority. They help you with registration formalities but cannot issue FSSAI licenses. Applications are reviewed by the relevant food safety authority only.

Understanding what is required by FSSAI is an important part of setting up as an entrepreneur in the food industry. With correct information and assistance, applying for your food license can be done with more clarity.