MENAFN - GetNews)"Executive Addiction Recovery Services logo"Executive Addiction Recovery Services has launched the Strategic Recovery Course, a private, self-paced online addiction recovery program for professionals across Canada and the United States, with optional one-to-one coaching.

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada - November 17, 2026 - Executive Addiction Recovery Services today announced the launch of the Strategic Recovery Course, a private, self-paced online recovery coaching and education program executives, entrepreneurs, founders, and business professionals. The course is designed for people who are concerned about substance use, compulsive behaviours, or the strain those patterns are placing on their work, health, and relationships, and who want a structured place to begin without stepping away from their responsibilities. The course is delivered entirely online and is available to participants across Canada and the United States.

The core course includes 14 lessons that participants complete privately, on their own schedule, with 5 years of access through a secure online learning platform. Each lesson combines a video overview, in-depth reading, self-reflection questions, and practical exercises, and can be completed in blocks of 30 to 60 minutes. The core content is designed to be completed over approximately four to six weeks.

Participants who want more support can add private one-to-one coaching sessions with founder Brian Janes. An optional monthly Executive Recovery Group session is also available for those who want to connect with peers.

"Many professionals wait too long to ask for help because they believe recovery has to disrupt everything they've built," said Brian Janes, founder of Executive Addiction Recovery Services. "Strategic Recovery offers a private, structured place to begin examining recovery-related concerns and deciding what kind of support is appropriate."

The Strategic Recovery Course follows a three-part framework. In the first stage, Understand the Problem, participants identify patterns, triggers, and the ways current behaviours may be affecting their work, relationships, and health. In the second, Build a Recovery Plan, they create a personalized Strategic Recovery Plan that fits their responsibilities, values, and routines, using tools such as trigger mapping, coping strategies, and relapse-prevention planning. In the third, Move Forward With Support, participants put the plan into practice, with the option of individual coaching sessions or the monthly group session for added accountability.

The program is intended for people who appear successful from the outside but are experiencing growing pressure, loss of control, secrecy, or concern about where current patterns may lead. It's also designed for those who want to act early, before professional, relational, or health consequences escalate.

"High performers are often used to solving problems on their own," Janes said. "But these patterns get harder to manage in isolation. A clear plan, confidential support, and a realistic process can help people take the next step without feeling like their whole life has to stop."

Janes is a Registered Psychotherapist in Ontario with 15 years of experience in psychotherapy, addiction treatment, residential treatment, and clinical education. Before moving into clinical work, he was an enterprise sales representative at Hewlett-Packard. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce, an MBA in Business Strategy, and the CSAT credential through the International Institute for Trauma and Addiction Professionals. His experience includes private practice, serving as program manager at a residential treatment centre, 12 years of group facilitation, and teaching in Mohawk College's Concurrent Disorders Program. He's currently completing the requirements to become a Board Certified Coach.

Discretion is built into the program's structure. Participants may use a preferred display name on the learning platform, and the program doesn't involve employer reporting or employer access to participant materials. All of the program's services, including the course, the monthly group, and one-to-one sessions, are coaching and education. They aren't counselling, psychotherapy, or medical treatment. The course also isn't emergency care, medically supervised withdrawal, or treatment for acute crises, and anyone who needs a higher level of care is encouraged to seek local services.

Information about the program, including a free 30-minute confidential consultation with Brian Janes, is available on the Executive Addiction Recovery Services website. The consultation is intended to help professionals clarify their goals, learn how the program works, and decide whether it suits their situation. More detail on the course format is available on the organization's, virtual recovery program page, and background on Brian Janes is also available online.

About Executive Addiction Recovery Services

Executive Addiction Recovery Services provides discreet online recovery coaching and education for executives, entrepreneurs, founders, and business professionals across Canada and the United States. The organization is based in Hamilton, Ontario. Its Strategic Recovery Course is a private, self-paced program with optional one-to-one coaching and an optional monthly group session. The organization was founded by Brian Janes, RP, MBA, CSAT.