MENAFN - GetNews) The Tomato Shack provides catering in Conshohocken for office lunches, corporate events, and parties. Its menu features fresh pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and soups, with gluten-free, vegan, and nut-free options. Services include customised orders, delivery, and food setup.

Conshohocken, PA, USA - Nov. 17, 2026 - Somewhere in Conshohocken right now, an office manager is staring at a headcount spreadsheet and a holiday party date that is coming up fast. The Tomato Shack wants to make that job a lot easier this year. The restaurant is located in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, and opened its doors in 2022, becoming the third branch of a company that first opened in Manayunk in 2003. The business also has another kitchen in West Chester. The pizza, salads, sandwiches, and homemade soups are made on site at each of the locations, and catering is provided.

The Tomato Shack offers catering in Conshocken that employees in offices can reserve for their group lunch or holiday party, which can be delivered from up to 30 miles around each of the three locations. A professional catering department will also help prepare the order, stay within the office's budget, and store all necessary information so the same order can be easily placed in the future. On the day of the event, the drop-and-go service handles the rest. The drivers will deliver the food and set it up nicely at the office in disposable dishes, so there's nothing to take back and no one has to wash dishes after everyone leaves. All the sauces, dressings and spreads are gluten-free, vegan and nut-free.

“Nobody remembers the holiday party where everything went right,” the head of the company's catering team said.“They remember the one where the food showed up late, ran out by noon, or left the coworker who eats vegan with nothing on their plate. That is what planners worry about. We plan the order around who is actually in the room, we set it up, and we get out of the way. The person who organized the party finally gets to enjoy it.”

Planners get a little something back too. Under the catering rewards program, every time an office's catering orders reach $1,000 or more, it receives a rewards link worth at least a $25 gift card to retailers such as Amazon and Target. You can reach the catering office at 215-631-3664 to start planning. The food also has a track record. Main Line Today has named The Tomato Shack Best Healthy Lunch and Best Salads for multiple years running, and its in-house gluten-free crust has drawn national notice from USA Today's 10 Best. Teams that would rather get out of the office can visit the Conshohocken location, which is BYOB, runs counter service, and has an outdoor patio next to an open-air park.

About The Tomato Shack

The Tomato Shack Salad & Pizza Co. is an award-winning pizzeria and salad restaurant with locations in Conshohocken, Manayunk, and West Chester, PA. They prepare pizza dough, soups, sauces, and dressings in their kitchens, using only organic ingredients for their pizza dough. Their menu includes many gluten-free, vegan, and nut-free dishes, making it easy to accommodate different dietary needs. In addition to traditional services such as dine-in, takeaway, delivery, and online ordering, they also provide catering for companies and residents of Conshohocken.