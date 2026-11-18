MENAFN - GetNews)On November 4, at Absen's 2026 Global Technology Launch themed "Enjoy Technology, Unlock Value," the new-generation Micro-class professional display blockbuster-the KLCOB V3 series-was officially launched to global customers. As a flagship product in the industry's small-pitch professional display segment, the Absen KLCOB series has achieved cumulative global sales of more than 820,000 units, making it one of the industry's truly COB blockbuster products.

At a time when the LED industry generally pursues extreme specifications, the KLCOB V3 series does not rely on parameter one-upmanship alone. It also takes a customer-centric path: directly addressing the real pain points of users in command centers, broadcast studios, and high-end commercial spaces. From visual fatigue caused by long hours of screen viewing to high annual electricity bills and data security concerns in critical scenarios, KLCOB V3 delivers a value proposition of "easier to use, safer, and more cost-effective" through systematic innovation at the underlying technology level.

01. Visual Experience Evolved: No More Tired Eyes in Low Light

In command-and-control rooms and studios operating 24/7, screens are often dim, but operators' eyes remain constantly strained. Traditional large screens are prone to subtle low-frequency flicker at low brightness, causing severe visual fatigue and dry eyes after long shifts.

KLCOB V3 builds eye protection into its underlying driver. The product features Flicker-Free Low-Brightness technology, which effectively suppresses flicker even at 20% low brightness, keeping images extremely smooth and refined. With 800 nits high brightness, 20-bit high grayscale, and a 7680 Hz ultra-high refresh rate, even when brightness is lowered in dim environments, the screen still delivers seamless, fine, grain-free, realistic images. Moreover, flip-chip COB ultra-black packaging technology delivers a fourfold leap in contrast ratio; after optimizing cabinet splicing, human perception of physical seams is reduced by 37%. This is both a comprehensive leap in image quality and a deep commitment to the visual health of control room operators.

02. A 100 m2 Screen Saves RMB 25,000 a Year

The purchase cost of a professional large screen is one-time; what really hurts customers is the high electricity and maintenance costs that follow. As ESG becomes a hard metric for companies worldwide, KLCOB V3 uses a fourfold low-carbon energy-saving system to significantly cut electricity costs over the full lifecycle, achieving a remarkable 40% comprehensive energy saving and giving customers a very clear "economic account."

Flip-chip COB technology improves conversion efficiency at the light source; high-power-factor power supplies reduce energy loss; dynamic IC energy-saving technology intelligently allocates power based on the image; and in black-screen standby mode, standby power consumption is reduced by more than 70%. Actual measurements show that a 100-square-meter KLCOB V3 screen has an average power consumption below 200 W/m2 and can save customers RMB 25,000 in electricity costs each year.

03. Active Intelligent Fire-Prevention Device: Safety and Stability Are Both a Standard and a Commitment

In mission-critical scenarios such as energy management and public security, "zero failure" is the bottom line, and physical safety is the red line. KLCOB V3 delivers breakthrough dual safeguards at the hardware level, with six-star all-around protection and a threefold improvement in overall protection performance. First is the active intelligent fire-prevention device. When the system detects abnormally high temperatures inside the cabinet, the built-in intelligent fire-extinguishing device responds within milliseconds, automatically triggers extinguishing at the source, effectively blocks the spread of fire, and nips fire risks in the bud. Second, for data security and operational continuity, the product adopts a 1+1 dual redundant backup design for power supplies and receiving cards, effectively preventing partial black screens or full system shutdowns caused by single-point failures.

Notably, KLCOB V3 is deeply compatible with world-leading AV processing platforms such as Barco Infinipix. When the two work together, they build a continuous "source-to-pixel" chain of trust; their high-bandwidth mode increases single-link data transmission capacity by up to 3.6 times and significantly reduces cabling. It not only supports ISO 27001 information security certification and the EU NIS2 cybersecurity directive but can also withstand regular third-party penetration testing, building a stronger security fortress for highly sensitive core data.

"Security has always been a core priority for Barco. Combining Barco's security architecture with Absen's hardware resilience is exactly what mission-critical environments such as command centers that run 24/7 are built for," said Barco product expert Michael Lingier in an interview. "Absen is not only a global LED leader but also outstanding in technology and manufacturing. KLCOB V3 is one of the best COB platforms we have tested and fully meets all our expectations for high performance and high stability. Only by combining top-tier hardware with top-tier image processing can we deliver an impeccable display experience for high-end customers worldwide."

04. From Command Centers and Studios to All Scenarios: Installation and Maintenance Made Easier

KLCOB V3 is suitable not only for 24/7 mission-critical scenarios such as command-and-control centers, energy management, and public security but also for broadcast studios, corporate meeting rooms, and high-end commercial spaces. Beyond scenario coverage, ease of installation and maintenance also affects customer experience. From the outset, KLCOB V3 was designed with front-line delivery and post-installation O&M convenience in mind: a single cabinet weighs only 3.8 kg and is 29.8 mm thick, making it easier to carry and lift; a single engineer can quickly get started, reducing installation risks and physical strain.

Video for reference only; final delivered product shall prevail.

For commercial spaces and creative display needs, KLCOB V3 also offers full-scenario adaptability. It supports 150 mm × 337.5 mm small-cabinet splicing, can fit larger inner curves and irregularly sized shapes, and breaks the limitations of traditional square large screens. With the optional FastFrame quick-install structure, cabling and locking processes are further simplified, making professional large-screen setup more efficient.

Education and research application: Virtual Universe at Swinburne University of Technology, Australia

KLCOB V3 is not a simple iteration but an important achievement in Absen's continued leadership in the global commercial display market. Backed by long-term market validation and global customer recognition for the KLCOB series, the series' single-product sales have exceeded RMB 2 billion. The official global launch of KLCOB V3 is not only a product upgrade but also a deeper practice of Absen's philosophy of "Enjoy Technology, Unlock Value." In an industry cycle dominated by noisy price wars, Absen chooses to invest in underlying technologies that customers cannot see and to leave value in the full-lifecycle experience that customers can see. Polishing flagship products with a global perspective is exactly the confidence behind Absen's continued leadership in the high-end commercial display market.

About Absen:

Established in 2001, Absen is the Global Leader in LED Display Technology and Solutions's products are exported to 165 countries and regions in America, Europe, Australia, Asia, Africa, etc., and have been used in the Presidential press conference, CIIE, FIFA World Cups, NBA games and Times Square.

Delivering more than 65,000 installations, Absen produces best in class products for DOOH, rental & staging, commercial display, data visualization, conference display and consumer markets, with the export volume of LED products being NO.1 for 16 consecutive years.