MENAFN - GetNews) YouGotPrints has announced its 2026 Black Friday wall art sale, with 40% off all prints through November 30, 2026. No code is needed.

Vilnius, Lithuania - Nov. 17, 2026 - Vintage travel posters, Bauhaus prints and matching wall art sets are included in the offer, which runs through November 30 with no code required.

YouGotPrints has announced its 2026 Black Friday wall art sale with 40% off all prints through November 30, 2026. No code is needed.

The discount covers individual posters and coordinated wall art sets, including vintage travel, Bauhaus, kitchen, music and abstract designs.

The online retailer sells physical, unframed art prints in multiple sizes. Customers can choose one poster for a bedroom or home office, build a gallery wall from separate designs, or select a matching set for a living room, kitchen or dining area. The offer applies to both single-print and set purchases.

Vintage and Bauhaus posters for living rooms and home offices

YouGotPrints organises its catalogue by style, colour, room and theme, with size and orientation filters for narrowing the selection. Buyers looking for wall art for a living room can compare graphic designs, while kitchen and dining categories bring together food-and-drink subjects.

The vintage and retro designs are supplied as newly printed posters. They offer imagery associated with earlier eras; customers are buying a new physical print rather than an original poster produced decades ago. That distinction matters when comparing decorative wall art with collectible vintage pieces.

The Bauhaus Archiv poster combines pink and green areas with large black lettering and repeated abstract figures. Its typography and contrasting colours give buyers specific elements to repeat elsewhere in a room. A green cushion or pink accent can connect the print with existing furnishings without matching every colour.

The Hawaii travel poster builds its composition around repeated HAWAII lettering on a deep green background. Yellow, orange, pink and white details appear inside the letters. For a gift buyer, the destination can refer to a shared trip; for a room scheme, the green background can provide the starting colour.

Matching kitchen posters and dining room wall art

YouGotPrints offers coordinated wall art sets as well as individual designs.

The Wine & Dine, Chin Chin and Pasta Night set contains three separate food-and-drink prints with cream backgrounds, illustrated subjects and prominent lettering. The pictures differ: Wine & Dine includes a bottle and tableware, Chin Chin shows raised glasses, and Pasta Night features a bowl of pasta and a fork. Their shared background and illustration style connect the set.

Matching wall art does not require three versions of the same image. The prints can be hung as a row above a dining table, grouped beside a breakfast area or displayed separately in a kitchen and home bar. A single larger poster offers another option when the buyer wants one image to fill the space.

Customers putting together their own combination can compare wall art prints by colour and theme. Repeating one background colour, lettering style or subject gives separate designs a visible connection. Using the same frame finish provides another shared element.

What arrives with a YouGotPrints order?

YouGotPrints supplies physical posters on 230 gsm smooth matte paper, printed in the EU using water-based inks. The prints arrive unframed in protective tubes.

They are paper products delivered to the customer, rather than digital files to download and print at home. The matte finish gives the paper a non-glossy surface.

Choosing an unframed print leaves the frame colour and material to the buyer, whether that means reusing a frame or choosing one to match the room. Customers wanting a ready-to-hang gift need to arrange framing separately.

A customer reusing a frame should check the print size it accepts. With a mount, the frame must accommodate both the mount and the artwork, and the mount opening normally overlaps the print edges slightly. The frame's outside dimensions are a separate measurement needed for planning the wall.

Choosing poster sizes and comparing the finished cost

Available formats include A4, A3, A2 and A1, alongside sizes such as 50 × 70 cm and 61 × 91 cm. Each product listing shows its available options.

A buyer with an existing frame can start with its accepted print dimensions before choosing a design. For a row of three posters, the display width includes the outside width of every frame and the gaps between them. Paper templates can help check the arrangement above a sofa, sideboard or dining table before ordering.

When comparing wall art offers, the discount percentage is only one part of the finished cost. The selected print size, number of pictures, separate frames and any delivery charge also belong in the budget. Comparing the same dimensions and checking whether framing is included makes different offers easier to assess.

Black Friday offer and ordering

The 40% discount runs through November 30, 2026, and requires no code.

Customers can compare designs and select their preferred dimensions in the All Prints collection.

Orders are shipped with tracking. Delivery timing depends on the destination, so shoppers ordering gifts should check the shipping information before purchase.

About YouGotPrints

YouGotPrints is an online wall art retailer offering unframed posters, art prints and coordinated sets. Its range includes vintage and retro designs, Bauhaus graphics, travel, kitchen, music and abstract wall art.