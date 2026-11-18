MENAFN - GetNews) DeVivo's Eatery-Italian kitchen, Pizzeria & Bakery has been named Top-Rated Italian Restaurant for Keller, TX by Meritly following a public review record of 4.6 stars from 2,583 reviews across customer platforms.

Keller, United States - Nov. 17, 2026 - A 4.6-star rating from 2,583 customer reviews has earned DeVivo's Eatery-Italian kitchen, Pizzeria & Bakery recognition from Meritly as the Top-Rated Italian Restaurant - Keller, TX - 2026. The award acknowledges the Italian restaurant and pizzeria's public review record accumulated across customer feedback platforms. Ralph DeVivo owns the Keller establishment, which has built its review profile since opening in 2013.

The Top-Rated Italian Restaurant designation comes from Meritly, a platform that recognizes local businesses based on their public customer review records. Meritly identifies businesses that have demonstrated sustained customer satisfaction through publicly available ratings and reviews. DeVivo's Eatery's 4.6-star average across 2,583 reviews formed the basis for the 2026 award in the Italian restaurant category for Keller. The platform aggregates review data to determine which businesses in specific geographic areas and categories have earned recognition through customer feedback. The volume and consistency of reviews contribute to the assessment.

What Italian restaurant has the best pizza in Keller?

DeVivo's Eatery operates as both an Italian restaurant and pizzeria in Keller, preparing pizza alongside traditional Italian dishes. The kitchen makes menu items from scratch when possible, using fresh ingredients in its preparations. The establishment includes an in-house bakery that supports food preparation. Customers can dine in the restaurant's dining room, which was recently expanded through a remodeling project. The menu centers on Italian classics and family specialties prepared using traditional methods.

Ralph DeVivo opened the restaurant in 2013 with his family, following their goal to serve the Keller neighborhood with authentic Italian food. The locally owned and operated family business has maintained operations for more than a decade. The restaurant features menu items based on family recipes and Italian cooking traditions. The kitchen staff prepares dishes from fresh ingredients, with an emphasis on in-house preparation rather than pre-made components. The pizzeria component of the business serves pizza made on-site, while the bakery provides baked goods that complement the Italian menu offerings.

The establishment recently completed a remodeling and expansion of its dining room. The renovation project increased the available seating space for customers. The expanded dining area reflects growth in the business since it opened in Keller in 2013. The remodeled space provides additional capacity for customers visiting the restaurant for Italian meals and pizza.

About DeVivo's Eatery-Italian kitchen, Pizzeria & Bakery

DeVivo's Eatery-Italian kitchen, Pizzeria & Bakery is a family-owned Italian restaurant, pizzeria and bakery in Keller, Texas. The establishment prepares Italian classics, pizza and baked goods from fresh ingredients. Additional information is available on the restaurant's website.