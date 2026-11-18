MENAFN - GetNews) RetroStyle Games case study: how short iterations took browser 3D IO game BoomWar from a style pilot to launch, including a late scope change estimated in a day and delivered before the deadline.

NICOSIA, Cyprus - Nov. 17, 2026 - RetroStyle Games, a game art outsourcing studio, published a case study on how short iterations took the browser 3D IO game BoomWar from a first pilot to launch on a fixed release date. The game launched on November 1, 2026, with its full launch content in place and a late scope change handled within days.

BoomWar is a multiplayer IO game that runs in the browser, a MOBA with tower defense built around a faction of robot beasts. For launch, its developers needed characters, buildings, equipment and resources as hard-surface 3D models light enough for a three (WebGL) build, on a release date that did not move. RetroStyle Games proposed an AI-assisted 3D pipeline to fit the work into the time available.

The work started with a small pilot. A hero character called Grizz, the Copper Auto-Turret and a drill fixed the style, the level of detail and the technical setup, and everything after it followed that reference. The studio kicked off on October 14, 2026, and delivered the launch pack on October 29, 2026. The assets were in the game that evening.

The Launch Pack covers a whole side of the game: characters, buildings, tools and weapons, terrain tiles, drones, mines and resource deposits. Each character has a rig built inside the bone limits and a set of game animations, such as idle, run, throw and drill.

Artists stay on the result at every step. In the pipeline, AI creates bases for characters and big forms, artists build the low-poly model, textures, rig and animation, AI handles routine work such as UV maps, hard edges, shading and files, and AI together with an artist's quality check prepares the export, previews and uploads. Artists clean up every AI base and own the final quality of each asset.

The strongest test of the short-iteration approach was the launch rush. On Sunday, October 25, 2026, the client asked for additional assets that were not on the launch list, due on Friday, October 30. The studio sent an estimate on Monday and the client agreed by lunch. Feedback came while the work was in progress, and one rock became a column at the client's request. The additional assets, a Micro Nuclear Reactor, a Laser AA Battery, a Boom Rocket in Launchpad and a Reactor Beacon, were delivered on Thursday, October 29, before the deadline.

The full case study, with the day-by-day calendar, character animations, the steps from an AI base to a final asset and a playable BoomWar build, is available at

Full case study: &utm_content=full_case

About RetroStyle Games

RetroStyle Games is a game art outsourcing studio providing 2D and 3D game art design for game studios and publishers.

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Media contact: Mykola Vynohradov, RetroStyle Games,..., +380732503090