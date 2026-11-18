SEOUL, South Korea - Nov. 18, 2026 - PolarPulse, a South Korean enterprise AI company, showcased its on-premise AI solution for financial institutions and manufacturers at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 in the Korea Pavilion. The company showed how it connects internal company data with the know-how of experienced staff. This lets companies automate core tasks such as quality analysis and report writing without sending sensitive data outside.

At the event, PolarPulse focused on a key problem: many financial and manufacturing companies still struggle to put generative AI to work. Security rules and internal policies limit the data they can send to outside AI services. Their data is spread across many systems, and much of their experts' knowledge is never written down. PolarPulse deploys AI inside the customer's own environment to connect this data and knowledge. Every result comes with its sources and evidence, so staff can check it and act on it. According to MarketsandMarkets, the market for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), technology that grounds AI answers in company data, is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2025 to $9.86 billion by 2030.

During the show, PolarPulse presented use cases in two areas: manufacturing and finance.

In manufacturing, the solution helps engineers understand why quality problems occur by connecting production data with the know-how of experienced staff. In a POSCO Group pilot, precision in finding relevant operating documents improved from 40% to 90% in internal tests. At SeAH Changwon Special Steel, PolarPulse identified at least four production factors linked to defects, helping engineers narrow their investigation to specific conditions in the manufacturing process.

In finance, the solution supports corporate and technology assessment reports and credit reviews. It drafts reports from internal and external data and shows the reasoning behind each finding. This lets analysts focus on review and decision-making. In a proof of concept (PoC) for technology assessment reports, output rose from one report every 15 minutes to 10 reports in five minutes. That is about 30 times more reports per hour, based on internal measurements. PolarPulse was also selected for iM Financial Group's innovation program.

At TechCrunch Disrupt 2026, PolarPulse presented its technology and business model through its booth, meetings and pitches. It met with representatives from investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Samsung Ventures and Naver Ventures. It also met with Hanmi Bank and Koscom to discuss the barriers to generative AI in regulated industries and how on-premise AI fits into daily operations. These meetings broadened the company's investor and financial-sector network for its North American expansion and opened the door to follow-up talks.

Beyond efficiency, PolarPulse emphasized trust and accountability. All data stays inside the customer's environment, helping meet security and data sovereignty requirements. Every AI output cites its sources, and people make the final decision. The company says this lets even highly regulated industries adopt AI responsibly.

“Financial and manufacturing companies need AI more than anyone, but data security often keeps it out of their actual work,” said Seongyong Lee, CEO of PolarPulse.“TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 gave us the chance to show U.S. investors and business leaders that evidence-based AI automation is possible without data ever leaving the company. We also had concrete discussions about partnering with financial and manufacturing companies in North America.”

About PolarPulse

PolarPulse has raised pre-seed and seed funding from Antler. In October 2026, it signed an agreement under TIPS, Korea's government-backed program for tech startups. Building on discussions at the event, the company plans to expand pilots and partnerships with financial and manufacturing companies abroad, including in the U.S. Its business model turns paid PoCs into on-premise deployments and annual license contracts.