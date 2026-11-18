MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Mild autumn weather will prevail across most of the Kingdom on Wednesday, with early-morning fog expected in some areas before temperatures begin a steady climb, reaching 5 to 6 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages by Friday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Pleasant conditions are forecast across most regions on Wednesday, while the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience moderate temperatures. Clouds at varying altitudes will appear, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.

The department warned motorists of reduced visibility during the early morning hours due to fog over high mountain areas and parts of the plains and Badia.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius in East Amman and 19 C in West Amman, compared with 17 C in the northern highlands, 19 C in the Sharah highlands, 20 C across the plains and 23 C in the Badia.

Highs will reach 25 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 27 C in the southern Jordan Valley and Aqaba, and 26 C at the Dead Sea.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Thursday, bringing pleasant weather to most regions and moderate conditions to the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Some high-level clouds will appear, accompanied by moderate southeasterly to southwesterly winds.

The warming trend will gather pace on Friday, with another rise in temperatures pushing readings to 5 to 6 degrees above their seasonal averages.

Pleasant weather will prevail in the high mountain areas, while moderate conditions are expected elsewhere, accompanied by moderate southeasterly to southwesterly winds.

Temperatures will continue to rise on Saturday, with pleasant conditions in the high mountain areas and moderate weather across the rest of the Kingdom.

Southeasterly to southwesterly winds will remain moderate.

//Petra// RZ