MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced this on Telegram, following a coordination meeting with the heads of regional military administrations (RMAs) regarding further support for people who have evacuated from Oleshky.

The meeting was held at the initiative of the Ombudsman's Office at the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"Staff of the Ombudsman's Office personally accompanied people after their arrival in Ukrainian-controlled territory, helped them restore their documents, apply for financial assistance, and obtain necessary medical, psychological and humanitarian support. This work was carried out together with government authorities and humanitarian partners," Lubinets recalled.

According to him, the evacuees are now travelling to different regions of Ukraine, and it is important to ensure their full integration into their new communities.

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In this regard, the meeting agreed on five key areas of work for the regional military administrations:



Individual support: Appoint designated specialists in local communities to provide ongoing assistance and maintain regular contact with families.

Documents and financial assistance: Re-register internally displaced persons (IDPs) at their new places of residence and verify whether pensions and social benefits have been approved and are actually being received.

Healthcare and social services: Help people register with family doctors and access other necessary services. Particular attention should be paid to placing elderly people in geriatric care facilities, for which preliminary arrangements have already been made.

Children and employment: Facilitate children's enrolment in educational institutions, access to psychological support, and job searches for adults. Housing: Assess families' housing needs and explore alternative accommodation options, including through the government's "A Little House in the Village" programme.

"From now on, the regional military administrations must ensure that people from Oleshky receive proper support in their respective regions! I urge the heads of the RMAs to take personal responsibility for this issue, appoint those responsible and ensure that the needs of every family are addressed," the Ombudsman stressed.

He also emphasised that if a local community cannot resolve a particular issue independently, the regional military administration must intervene at the regional level and cooperate with the regional offices of the Ombudsman's Office.

"Every person from Oleshky must receive the payments, services and social guarantees provided for by law. Our task is not simply to help people settle after evacuation, but to ensure conditions for a полноценный life in their new communities," Lubinets concluded.

As previously reported, evacuated residents of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky continue arriving in Zakarpattia, where they receive medical, social and psychological assistance.

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