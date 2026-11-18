MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform's correspondent, the announcement was made by Canada's Department of National Defence.

The statement said that Canada would provide an additional CAD 45 million (approximately USD 35 million) for the Czech ammunition initiative, bringing its total contribution to CAD 500 million.

Canada will also allocate approximately USD 62 million to purchase specialised sensors for Ukraine's air defence systems and USD 23 million for winter equipment.

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In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 1.6 million rounds of 20 mm ammunition and 250,000 individual combat ration packs from Canadian Armed Forces stockpiles.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty called on Ukraine's partners to increase their contributions towards purchasing US-made weapons under the PURL initiative ahead of winter.

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