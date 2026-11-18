MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 30th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in Islamabad, Pakistan, on November 15–16, 2026, culminating in the adoption of the Islamabad Communiqué and the document titled“Strategic Goals of Economic Cooperation 2035.” The new strategic document sets out the priorities for regional cooperation over the next decade, encompassing trade, transport, energy, and digitalization.

Pakistan assumed the ECO chairmanship for 2026–2027 under the theme“Reviving Regionalism for a Resilient ECO.” Strengthening transport connectivity and expanding regional trade were identified by Islamabad as key priorities. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan's readiness to develop road, railway, and multimodal corridors linking the markets of ECO member states with the country's ports of Karachi, Port Qasim, and Gwadar. This is particularly significant for landlocked Central Asian countries.

The communiqué also emphasizes the need to accelerate the implementation of the ECO Transit Transport Framework Agreement (TTFA), develop regional transport corridors, and remove barriers to cargo movement. These priorities are consistent with Pakistan's efforts to strengthen transport links with Central Asia and could provide a common political and strategic framework for Islamabad to advance transport cooperation with its Central Asian partners.

How Central Asian countries view cooperation within the ECO framework

Uzbekistan proposed developing the ECO's Strategic Goals of Economic Cooperation through 2035. The initiative, put forward by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, received the support of member states and was adopted at the meeting in Islamabad. The document is designed to establish long-term priorities for the organization, covering trade, investment, transport, energy, industry, and digital technologies. In this regard, Tashkent proposed a common strategic framework to guide further economic cooperation among ECO member states.

Turkmenistan presented a more specific approach to enhancing transport connectivity. Addressing the meeting, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov emphasized the need to develop transport corridors linking Central Asia with South Asia, the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Europe. Ashgabat also proposed updating the ECO Trade Agreement on a flexible, gradual, and inclusive basis, put forward an initiative to establish joint trade zones, and underscored the strategic importance of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline. In addition, the next meeting of ECO transport ministers is scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan.

This focus is also explained by the country's geographical position. Turkmenistan shares land borders with Iran and Afghanistan and is connected to the South Caucasus across the Caspian Sea. As Trend previously noted in its analytical article,“Turkmenistan pushes West via Georgia - with Azerbaijan as linchpin,” Baku, Tbilisi, and Ashgabat lie at the intersection of two geopolitical spaces and can serve as links between the Middle East and the wider post-Soviet region. Amid current transport initiatives, Turkmenistan's geographical position is gaining additional significance: the country could become one of the key links connecting not only Central Asia with the Middle East but also Central Asia with South Asia. This geographical position largely explains why the development of transport corridors linking Central Asia with neighboring regions features prominently in Turkmenistan's proposals within the ECO.

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan also outlined their priorities. Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev called for improving the effectiveness of ECO institutions, ensuring practical results from decisions taken, and expanding the implementation of joint initiatives. Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin highlighted trade, investment, transport, transit, and energy, as well as the protection of glaciers and water resources.

Kyrgyzstan was represented at the ECO meeting in Islamabad by Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Tursunkulov. He emphasized Bishkek's interest in strengthening multilateral cooperation, expanding trade ties, and implementing joint infrastructure and energy projects. During a separate meeting with the ECO Secretary-General, the sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in trade, logistics, and energy.

However, Kyrgyzstan's logistics plans extend beyond the statements made at the meeting. The Pakistani route deserves particular attention, as Kyrgyzstan views it as an additional gateway for Central Asia to South Asia and the Indian Ocean. During Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's visit to Bishkek, the sides agreed to expand the use of the ports of Karachi, Port Qasim, and Gwadar, as well as develop transport corridors linking Central Asia with the Indian Ocean.

In spring 2026, Kyrgyzstan tested a road route to Karachi through Chinese territory and the Karakoram Highway. As Trend previously noted in its analytical article,“What Kyrgyzstan's merchant shipping code says about its logistics strategy,” this route could become a southern extension of the emerging transport network linking Central Asia with China's Xinjiang region. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which is currently under construction, is also an important element. In the future, combining these infrastructure routes could create a new link between Central Asian markets and Pakistani seaports.

Thus, while the Kyrgyz route envisages one option for reaching Pakistani ports through China, two potential routes can be identified through Turkmenistan: one via Afghanistan and the other via Iran. Both options have geographical and infrastructure prerequisites, but face different political and practical constraints.

Afghan and Iranian routes - opportunities and geopolitical constraints

The Afghan route envisages the onward movement of cargo from Turkmenistan through Afghan territory to Pakistan. Existing cross-border links, along with projects in railway, energy, and road transport, could contribute to the development of this route. However, its implementation is complicated by political factors. At a press conference on November 16, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that Pakistan does not recognize Afghanistan's interim government. He also stated that Afghanistan's membership in the ECO had been suspended, which explained Kabul's absence from the meeting.

The second option involves transit through Iran. Its infrastructure foundation is already established: according to information from Pakistan's Ministry of Railways, the Quetta-Taftan line connects to Iran's railway network in Zahedan, from where a connection to Turkmenistan is available via Sarakhs. Nevertheless, the practical viability of this route depends not only on the condition of the infrastructure but also on the broader geopolitical environment. Ongoing differences between Iran and the United States, together with regional tensions, create additional uncertainties regarding international transportation, financial settlements, and long-term transit planning. Consequently, developing this route will require consideration of both its transport potential and the wider international context.

At the same time, Pakistan continues to pursue efforts to strengthen transport cooperation with Iran. On the sidelines of the ECO meeting on November 16, Ishaq Dar held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and developing regional connectivity. Dar separately stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable means of resolving differences and ensuring lasting peace.

The upcoming 18th ECO Summit, scheduled to take place in Tehran on December 3–4, 2026, will also be significant for the Iranian route. Hosting the summit provides Tehran with an opportunity to participate in shaping the region's future economic integration priorities and advancing the organization's transport agenda. In this context, the Iranian route gains additional institutional support within the ECO framework, while Tehran itself becomes a venue for discussions on the further development of regional connectivity.

Overall, an examination of the transport agenda of the ECO meeting in Islamabad and Pakistan's priorities makes it possible to identify three potential routes on which connectivity between Central and South Asia could be developed in the future: through China and Kyrgyzstan, through Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, and through Turkmenistan and Iran.

At the same time, South Asia's access to Central Asian markets does not necessarily have to depend on a single route. Mechanisms are already emerging within Central Asia itself that could facilitate the further movement of cargo across the region. Expanding these mechanisms to other countries and integrating national transport systems could become an important condition for ensuring that cargo entering Central Asia through different routes can continue moving across the region without unnecessary obstacles.